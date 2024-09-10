Trident Digital Tech Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company”), a leading digital transformation enabler in the small and medium enterprise, or the SME segment of the e-commerce enablement and digital optimization services market in Singapore, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,800,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each one ADS representing eight Class B Ordinary Shares of the Company, at a price to the public of US$5.00 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US $9,000,000, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 10,2024, under the symbol “TDTH.” The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 11,2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 270,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

WallachBeth Capital LLC is acting as Lead Underwriter for the Offering and Revere Securities LLC is acting as the Co-Manager for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (333-274857) relating to the Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting WallachBeth Capital, LLC at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com , or by telephone at (646) 237-8585.



About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident is a leading digital transformation facilitator in the e-commerce enablement and digital optimization services market for SMEs in Singapore. The Company offers business and technology solutions that are designed to optimize clients’ experiences with their customers by driving digital adoption and self-service. Trident’s mission is to be the leader in Web 3.0 enablement, bridging business to a trusted and secure e-commerce platform with curated customer experiences. The Company provides customized solutions and services that address the specific needs of clients in its strategic vertical markets. Trident’s primary verticals include fast-growing industries with increasing levels of digitalization potential such as e-commerce, food and beverage, fintech, healthcare and health services, and wholesale and retail.

