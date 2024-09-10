PACCAR Mexico selects Directed Technologies to supply telematics and embedded fleet management solutions for DAF trucks

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Directed Technologies, a leading company in connected technology has been selected as telematics supply partner to PACCAR Mexico. Their secure, Australian-made factory-fit hardware and cloud-based fleet management solutions will be embedded in DAF trucks from September 2024.

‘PACCAR Connect’ technology, which has been widely adopted by PACCAR Australia across the class leading Kenworth and DAF range, will now be available to DAF Mexico customers to enhance productivity, safety, security and better manage operational costs. PACCAR Mexico has a dominant 36% class 8 market share.

Mexico, a key hub for advanced electronics and vehicle manufacturing in North America, is experiencing a shift from Asian production. Vehicles manufactured here are not only exported throughout North America but also globally. The establishment of major e-commerce hubs underscores the importance of efficient logistics managed by fleet managers choosing the productive PACCAR range and leveraging advanced telematics solutions.

In the demanding logistics environment of Mexico, connected vehicle OEM solutions demand high standards of quality, security, reliability, safety, and scalability. Directed Technologies' telematics devices are designed to meet these rigorous requirements, making them ideal for the market.

PACCAR Mexico’s Chief Engineer for Kenworth Mexicana, Rene Suarez, says, "this partnership underscores our ability to deliver secure telematics solutions that cater to the evolving needs of fleet operators in emerging markets."

As a major consumer and manufacturing hub for the region, Directed Technologies said it sees its entry into Mexico as the first of many new opportunities in North, South and Central America.

Directed Technologies Executive Director, Brent Stafford, said from the Kenworth Mexico plant, the partnership marks a significant milestone in the global expansion strategy for the Australian-designed and manufactured vehicle telematics solution provider as the first Tier 1 OEM supply deal in Latin America.

"Our partnership with PACCAR Mexico represents a major step forward in our global strategy of providing quality telematics solutions that meet the unique needs of vehicle manufacturers. The shift from Asia to Mexico for production continues to gain momentum, making the LATAM region a critical area for technological advancements in logistics and vehicle management,” Mr. Stafford said.