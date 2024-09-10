Global Blood Collection Market Size To Worth USD 24.90 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.02%

New York, United States , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Collection Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 11.51 Billion in 2023 to USD 24.90 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Blood collection is defined as the obtaining of blood from a patient or donor for various medical purposes including diagnostic tests, transfusions, and research. The procedure normally entails puncturing a vein, usually in the arm, using a needle, and allowing the blood to flow via sterile tubes or containers. After blood is taken, it is processed and examined to offer health-related information, such as blood type and other vital indicators or the ability to diagnose illnesses and track ailments. The aging population, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and technological developments that boost the need for blood tests and collection techniques are some of the key reasons propelling the blood collection market. Market expansion is also fueled by rising health consciousness, developing healthcare infrastructure, and government programs that support healthcare services. However, the blood collection market faces various limiting factors, including high prices associated with sophisticated technologies, risks of infection during procedures, and a dearth of trained workers pose substantial hurdles.

Global Blood Collection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Needles and Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Lancets, Blood Bags, Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Treatment), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The needles and syringes segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the blood collection market is classified into needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood lancets, blood bags, and others. Among these, the needles and syringes segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period, owing to the increased usage of needles and syringes in blood collection for the diagnosis of numerous chronic conditions, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

The diagnostics segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the blood collection market is divided into diagnostics and treatment. Among these, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Due to the categorical increase in laboratory diagnostic applications in blood collection products, as well as the ongoing increase in research and development activities for illness diagnosis, this trend contributed to the segment expansion.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the blood collection market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end user, the blood collection market is categorized into hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others. Among these, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the blood collection market during the projected timeframe. This dominance is fueled by the huge amount of blood collection activities centered in these settings, including routine tests, emergency diagnostics, and a wide range of medical procedures.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the blood collection market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the blood collection market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is distinguished by a rapidly growing population, increased healthcare investments, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing demand for blood collection has accelerated the development of healthcare infrastructure throughout the region.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the blood collection market over the forecast period. The rapid rise can be attributed to improved healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and subsequent technical breakthroughs in the field. Spending more on healthcare and focusing on preventative care raises the demand for blood collection services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the blood collection market include Abbott Laboratories, Haemonetics Corp., Terumo Corp., Medtronic Plc., BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, Narang Medical Limited, Qiagen, NIPRO Medical Corp., Greiner Holding AG, FL Medical S.R.L., and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Applied Science, an innovator in transfusion medicine products and services, announced the launch of its latest whole blood collection automation solutions - the HemoFlow 500 Series of blood mixer and scale devices and HemoVue, a cloud-based service that integrates with both the HemoFlow 500 and existing HemoFlow 400 devices to provide real-time operational data and analytics that significantly improve blood collection and related processes.

