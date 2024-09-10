NASSAU, the Bahamas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 10, 2024.



OKX to List NEIROETH, BRETT and CAT on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX has announced the listing of NEIROETH, BRETT and CAT on its perpetual futures market. These USDT-margined listings, which began trading on September 6, enable eligible customers to long or short these memecoins with up to 50x leverage.

NEIROETH is an Ethereum memecoin inspired by Neiro the Dog. BRETT is memecoin on the Base blockchain, inspired by the character Brett from the Boy's Club comic series. Simon's Cat Token (CAT) is a cryptocurrency memecoin based on the Simon's Cat animated series.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

