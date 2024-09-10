Document Capture Software Market to Reach $52.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Document Capture Software Market by Solution (Multiple Channel Capture, Cognitive Capture and Mobile Capture), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise and Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Large Enterpriss and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Transport & Logistics, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the document capture software market was valued at $20.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Numerous factors such as the rise in digital transformation programs and industry-wide regulatory compliance requirements, are driving the growth of the document capture software market. The growing trend of remote work, coupled with the growing acceptance of cloud technologies, is further proepelling the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09690

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $20.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $52.7 billion CAGR 9.8% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Rise in in demand for ERP and CRM integrated document capture software Increase in adoption of cloud-based document capture solutions Opportunities Rise in integration of AI and ML across the solutions Restraint Rise in security and privacy concerns

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/document-capture-software-market/purchase-options

Segment Highlights

The multiple channel capture solution segment held the largest market share in 2023

By component, the multiple channel capture solution segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the surge in need for advanced document capture solutions owing to integrate with other systems like CRM and ERP for automating the data capture processes across the organization.

The hybrid segment held the significant market share in 2023

By deployment, the hybrid segment held a significant market share in 2023. This growth is attributed the rise in demand for both on-premise and cloud solutions to perform distinctive functions within the same organization. The growing hybrid work culture is further influencing the growth of the segment.

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023

By enterprise, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the large volume of data across these enterprises. The contantly increasing volume of data across large enterprises coupled with the digitalization initiatives to cut time and cost is thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest market share in 2023

By industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment held a significant market share in 2023. The rise in importance of data to offer a enhanced customer services is increasing the demand for advanced solutions for capturing data at a single point for customer reference.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Strong digital transformation activities across a range of businesses have led to a high adoption rate of modern technology in the region. Securing regulatory compliance in industries such as healthcare and finance increases the need for effective document management systems. Furthermore, the existence of major market players like IBM, Adobe, and Kofax is influencing the ongoing investment and innovation in this field. The market's expansion in North America is further supported by the region's well-established IT infrastructure and the growing use of cloud-based solutions.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09690

Major Industry Players: -

Abbyy Software

Artsyl Technologies Inc

Canon Inc

Capsys Technologies Inc

EDAC Systems Inc

Ephesoft Inc

Hyland Software Inc

KnowledgeLake Inc

Oracle Corporation

Xerox Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key vendors in the global document capture software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new development, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, portfolio, and strategic moves of market vendors to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In April 2023, IBML announced the launch of its new FUSiON HD high volume document scanner, designed to meet the Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) 3-star imaging quality criteria. This scanner is designed for companies that need to process a lot of paperwork fast because it can digitize documents of excellent quality.

In April 2023, TUNGSTEN AUTOMATION (Kofax) announced the launch of its new Kofax ControlSuite 2.0. This integrated solution enhances document capture, print management, and workflow automation across businesses.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.