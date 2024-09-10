SMCP - New partner in Indonesia and in the Philippines

Press release - Paris, September 9th, 2024

After India, SMCP carries on its international expansion and enters Indonesia and the Philippines

SMCP, parent company of the brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, is delighted to announce the signing of two new distribution partnerships with two major APAC countries: the Philippines and Indonesia.

Following the announcement of its expansion in India over a year ago, the Group has signed two new distribution partnerships with SSI Group (Philippines) and Map Group (Indonesia). These two key countries in the APAC region are key drivers of development and influence, with strong economic growth and a flourishing middle class.

SMCP has already opened its first Sandro store in Jakarta (Plaza Senayan). In the Philippines, it plans to open 4 shops in Greenbelt and Central Square, two key districts of metropolitan Manila, as well as 3 corners in the Rustan's Makati department stores. Other openings are planned over the next 5 years in the most prestigious shopping malls in these two countries.

Map Group, a distributor in Indonesia since 1995, has become a leader in several segments over the years (fashion, cosmetics, sport, etc.). Today, Map Group operates nearly 3,000 shops (Inditex Group, Loewe, Max Mara, Lacoste, Starbucks, etc.) in almost 80 Indonesian towns and cities.

SSI Group is a specialist luxury and ready-to-wear retailer in the Philippines. SSI Group operates 570 stores throughout the Philippines on behalf of 90 brands, including long-term partnerships with leading fashion houses (Cartier, Hermès, Givenchy, Zara etc).

These two partnerships confirm the Group's ambition to accelerate the spread of its brands into new growth territories with strong growth potential.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

