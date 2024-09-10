JCDecaux wins Transport for London (TfL) iconic bus shelter advertising concession for 8 years

Paris, September 10th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, it has been awarded the iconic London bus shelter advertising contract by Transport for London (TfL) for an 8-year period, with the option of a 2-year extension. The contract will commence on 1st April 2025.

This is the second-largest bus shelter advertising contract in the world and covers advertising on all TfL’s more than 4,700 advertising bus shelters across all 33 London boroughs including the City of London, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and City of Westminster. JCDecaux has held the previous contract since 2016. The contract currently includes 612 x 86” digital screens and 9,400 non-digital poster sites on bus shelters.

With a population of 9 million, London contributes a quarter of the UK’s GDP, accounts for a third of all UK adspend and attracts over 20 million international visitors each year. With around 35 million passenger journeys a week by bus, the TfL bus shelter network is central to the lives of Londoners for work, shopping and leisure.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, said: “Advertising income from our estate is a vital source of funding for TfL, so it’s really important we work with ambitious and innovative media partners. I am delighted that our trusted brand and the vast, diverse audiences who interact with our huge bus shelter advertising estate, is in the hands of JCDecaux, an internationally recognised commercial media partner. The TfL advertising estate is a unique canvas in out-of-home advertising that brings brands to our customers as they travel around the city. Working with JCDecaux means we can continue to build on what we’ve achieved to date and stay at the forefront of what advertisers and audiences want across the capital.”

Jean-François Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are very proud to win a new 8-year contract with Transport for London, having been the trusted partner for this iconic contract in London’s capital city for over 8 years. The strengthening of this long-term partnership is a recognition of JCDecaux’s expertise and operational capabilities and our successful digitisation of the second-largest bus shelter advertising contract in the world. Working with TfL, we have delivered new creative, flexible and data-driven opportunities including full programmatic solutions while also enhancing the passenger experience. 81% of Londoners see bus shelter ads every week, making London’s bus shelters the big reach medium that brands need. We would like to thank TfL for their continued trust and confidence in JCDecaux, the number one Out-of-Home Media company worldwide and we look forward to continuing our partnership in making London the digital OOH capital of the world.”

About TfL

Transport for London (TfL) is the integrated transport authority responsible for delivering Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's strategy and commitments on transport. It runs the day-to-day operation of the capital's public transport network, including London Underground, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway, London Trams, London Buses and Elizabeth line services, as well as promoting walking and cycling and managing London's main roads. TfL does all it can to keep the city moving, working and growing and reinvests all income generated through fares and commercial revenue to run and improve services.

