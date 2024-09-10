TF1 PUB Strengthens Its Programmatic Advertising Offering by Partnering With Magnite

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced it will work with TF1 PUB, French leading video advertising network, to streamline access to the broadcaster’s programmatic demand. Magnite joins TF1 PUB's list of technology partners to support the TF1 group's digital acceleration.



The TF1 Group is now a major player in streaming in France, with the launch of TF1+ earlier this year. TF1+ is the leading free French streaming platform with 35 million streamers every month. Thanks to many innovative features such as Synchro, the first recommendation engine for content to watch with family and friends, TF1+ aims to revolutionise the streaming experience and become a leading advertising platform for brands.

Magnite’s technology is purpose-built for video environments and well suited to help TF1 PUB more efficiently optimise programmatic advertising while maintaining the integrity of the viewer experience. Magnite will integrate into TF1 PUB’s existing advertising stack to help optimise programmatic spend. TF1 PUB will utilize Magnite’s demand facilitation capabilities to unlock demand through both the Magnite Streaming platform and the team’s international agency relationships.

“As we continue to strengthen our position in the French streaming market with the recent launch of TF1+, it’s important that we’re aligning with all technology providers who can help us reach consumers as the way they’re watching television evolves while delivering a superior ad experience,” said Sylvia Tassan Toffola, General Manager at TF1 PUB. “We’re excited to be exploring new programmatic opportunities with Magnite to support our acceleration in streaming and CTV.”

“We’re pleased that TF1 has chosen to work with Magnite to streamline their programmatic capabilities,” said Leon Siotis, Senior Vice President, SpringServe International at Magnite. “We look forward to unlocking new opportunities as they grow their business and supporting their diverse slate of content with engaging advertising experiences across different screens and formats.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About TF1 PUB

TF1 PUB, France's leading multi-media advertising network, markets advertising space for the TF1 group's channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, HistoireTV) and for TF1+, France's leading free streaming platform with over 35 million streamers every month. On the radio market, TF1 PUB markets space for Indés Radios, the leading commercial offer on this medium, as well as for numerous French overseas radio stations. For further information: www.tf1pub.fr/

Media Contact:

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com