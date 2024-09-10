SkyView Innovations Acquires OMM

MORGANVILLE, N.J., and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SkyView Innovations, an award-winning provider of spatial computing and immersive solutions, today announced its acquisition of OMM, a leading creative, sport technology and experiential company recognized globally for its innovative and forward-thinking approach to consumer experiences, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR) and new technology consultation and operations across sport, fashion and consumer electronics sectors.



Headquartered in London with satellite offices throughout the UK and Europe, OMM is amongst the World’s dominant players in creative, sport technology and large-format digital print. OMM works with the largest brands in sport, retail, fashion, luxury goods, consumer electronics, and nutrition.

“Partnering with OMM is a milestone achievement for SkyView and the first of several acquisitions,” said Jeff Kaplan, CEO of SkyView Innovations. “An established leader with impeccable pedigree, OMM will serve as our platform, the foundation into which we will integrate new businesses and offerings.

“The OMM team brings unparalleled experience in building end-to-end solutions for some of the World’s largest companies and professional sports franchises, leveraging meaningful, interactive content as the foundation for consumer experiences that both articulate brand promise and establish lasting connections with customers.”

As creative storytellers and technologists, OMM Agency services brands including NIKE, The Premier League, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Unilever and Samsung. OMM Agency has designed, deployed and managed solutions that leverage immersive experiential technologies including AI, AR, MR, content creation, online experience and custom technology installations that strengthen the bond between brands and consumers.

In addition to OMM Agency, the company also boasts two other divisions: OMM Sport Technology and OMM Print.

OMM Sport Technology is a global leader in advising on the usage of technology for the benefit of Sports Stadia and rights holders. This division specializes in consultancy for the commercialization and application of LED and Virtual Advertising Technologies across all sports and sporting venues and advise to key bodies such as UEFA, Premier League clubs, NFL and World Rugby. They combine over 25 years of technical and operational expertise with a unique and proven understanding of LED & Virtual Advertising Technology.

OMM Print provides cutting edge, art working, collation, cardboard engineering, project management and installation for some of the biggest names in the UK sport, retail, and entertainment industries. With more than two decades experience, the team produces a range of products and services that can be delivered in-house to cover every aspect of Large Format Digital Print and installation requirements.

Recently, Accenture reported that 92 percent of executives agree their organization plans to create a competitive advantage leveraging spatial computing. Also, Deloitte projected that in 2024, as spatial computing evolves from consumer toy to enterprise tool, spatial technologies are especially taking hold in industrial applications, where companies are focused on digital twins, spatial augmented work instructions, and collaborative digital spaces, which according to research, make factories and businesses safer and more efficient.

“Our goal is to become the global leader in the application of spatial computing technology across the enterprise. We are confident that the range of skillsets that OMM provide for their globally renowned brands will carry over into enterprise use-cases, such as immersive training, product development, manufacturing, supply chain, warehouse management and sport analytics,” added Kaplan.

“For OMM, joining forces with SkyView Innovations represents an incredible opportunity to expand our depth and reach into new geographies and vertical markets,” said OMM Group CEO, Howard Campion. “OMM is thrilled to embark on this next chapter, a testament to our 40 years of industry leadership, as a part of the SkyView Innovations group of companies.”

Following the acquisition, Campion will remain as CEO of OMM and will join the board of SkyView Innovations as Chief Strategy Officer for the new entity.

About SkyView

SkyView Innovations was founded with the goal of becoming the leader in Immersive Experiences. SkyView understands that today’s technology in AI, Gaming, AR/VR, Digital Twins can have a great impact on businesses, regardless of industry. SkyView also understands that many businesses want to deploy these technologies to help solve business problems or exceed business initiatives. SkyView strives to be a market leader in the strategy, design and deployment of spatial and immersive technologies. Visit www.SkyViewInnovations.com for additional information.

About OMM

At OMM, we specialise in crafting captivating experiences that breathe life into brands. We focus on developing new technologies that deliver breakthrough innovation.

We are at the forefront of the adoption of these technologies and we use them to craft jaw-dropping experiences that strengthen the bond between brands and consumers.



Combining technical expertise, creative ingenuity, innovative processes, and a team of best-in-class industry experts, OMM stands at the epicentre of the ideation, deployment, and management of these technologies via its Agency and Sport divisions. Additionally, OMM’s Large Format Print division services some of the most renowned names in sport, retail, and entertainment.

