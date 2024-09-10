Three Business Transformation Industry Leaders Bolster FTI Consulting’s Capabilities in EMEA

Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes Joins as Co-Leader of France and Leader of the Firm’s Cross-Segment Financial Services Offerings in EMEA



Ramon Baeza Joins as Energy Lead and Enhances Business Transformation Capabilities in Spain

Wim Gysegom Boosts Chemicals and Automotive Operational Transformations Offering in the UK and EMEA

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today continued investment in its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) with the appointment of Senior Managing Directors Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes, Ramon Baeza and Wim Gysegom.

The three senior consulting experts bring more than 75 years of combined experience in financial services, energy and operational performance transformations and turnarounds to FTI Consulting. Their expertise adds significant bench strength to the firm’s Business Transformation capabilities in the EMEA region and beyond.

“Jean-Werner, Ramon and Wim are leaders in business transformation, a critical driver of growth, innovation and competitiveness in today’s rapidly evolving global economy,” said Diederick van der Plas, Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in EMEA at FTI Consulting. “They bring the kind of unrivalled expertise that our clients have come to expect from FTI Consulting. I am excited to welcome them and am confident that they will greatly enhance the value we provide to our clients and the firm as a whole.”

Mr. de T’Serclaes, who is based in Paris, brings more than 25 years of transformation experience to FTI Consulting and joins the EMEA leadership team as the regional lead for the firm’s cross-segment Financial Services offerings. As Co-Leader for FTI Consulting in France, he will work closely with Karl Payeur to further strengthen and expand the firm’s capabilities to meet the evolving client needs in the market. Mr. de T’Serclaes specialises in strategic business planning, the implementation of growth initiatives, major business transformations and post-merger integrations. Whilst he has worked across a variety of sectors, his primary expertise is in financial services, having led projects for global and local banks, fintech firms, insurers and asset management companies.

Previously, Mr. de T’Serclaes was a Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he led the Financial Services practice for Europe, Middle East, South America, and Africa, served on the France and European Management Committees and held a number of other leadership positions during his tenure at the firm.

Mr. Baeza, who is based in Madrid, brings more than 33 years of business transformation and leadership expertise in the energy sector to FTI Consulting. He will lead the firm’s Energy efforts in EMEA, working closely with colleagues in Spain and the wider region to support energy clients in maintaining growth and improving operational efficiencies. Mr. Baeza will focus on helping clients adapt to changes in energy consumption, transition to sustainable energy and embrace digital transformation. He has advised on a variety of strategic operational transformation projects, including innovation programmes, contract renegotiations, process evaluations, expansion strategies, organisational restructurings, diversification and cost reduction initiatives for clients in oil and gas, utilities, and power.

Mr. Baeza joins FTI Consulting from Boston Consulting Group, where as a Managing Director and Senior Partner he led the global disruption and reinvention business. He previously led the Corporate Finance and Strategy practice for Western Europe, South America and Africa, as well as BCG Turn, a special transformation, turnaround and restructuring unit at the firm.

Mr. Gysegom, who is based in London, will work with colleagues in the UK and across the European Business Transformation practice to support clients’ operational transformation and turnaround projects. He has led large-scale performance transformation projects across a range of sectors, including retail, utilities and pharmaceuticals, with a particular emphasis on advanced and process-centred industries, such as chemicals and automotive. As the project lead for European and global transformation projects, he has advised clients on manufacturing and supply chain optimisation, procurement strategies, change programmes, restructuring transformations, advanced analytics, digital operations and cost improvement initiatives.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Gysegom was a Partner and Head of the UK Operations Practice at McKinsey, where he also served as a member of the European leadership team for manufacturing analytics and digitisation. Prior to that, he worked in supplier production management and development at Toyota.

“We continue to strengthen our leadership in driving operational performance improvement and delivering impactful business transformation,” said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting. “The hiring of Jean-Werner, Ramon and Wim is another testament to the top bench, battle-proven experts that clients can expect to access from FTI Consulting. They add significant strength to our operations and transformation teams and will deliver the kind of value our clients need to navigate critical moments in their lifecycle and seize new opportunities. We look forward to continuing our investment across our growing EMEA platform to better support our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. de T’Serclaes said, “I am thrilled to embark on an opportunity to lead and contribute to such dynamic teams, both in France and across the EMEA region. My ambition is to leverage my experience to deliver robust solutions to clients and work with my new colleagues to further the development of the firm’s already successful endeavours across the region."

Mr. Baeza added, “FTI Consulting is known for its expertise and its collaborative firm culture. I look forward to working with this firm’s stellar team to help clients lead and manage change within their organisations.”

Mr. Gysegom said, “I am very excited to be part of FTI Consulting’s diverse and talented business transformation team. I look forward to helping further build the transformation and operations team in the UK and EMEA and working with them to support clients as they make critical decisions and adjust to the rapidly changing marketplace.”

