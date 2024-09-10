Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36

Company announcement no. 55
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,159,697   269,978,897
02 September 202416,000131.512,104,160
03 September 202416,000130.012,080,160
04 September 202415,900128.982,050,782
05 September 202415,800128.752,034,250
06 September 202415,900127.162,021,844
Total week 35 79,600   10,291,196
Total accumulated 2,239,297   280,270,093

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,421,178 treasury shares equal to 2.06 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

