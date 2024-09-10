SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 10, 2024.



OKX Launches App Connect: Empowering Developers with Seamless Wallet Integration for TON-based Mini Apps

OKX today launched App Connect, a powerful new solution designed to streamline wallet integration for developers building on The Open Network (TON). App Connect enables seamless transaction signing with OKX Wallet for Telegram mini apps, opening up new possibilities for developers in the TON ecosystem.

Key benefits for developers:



Expanded user base: Tap into OKX Wallet's vast network of over 50 million global users, significantly increasing potential reach for Telegram mini apps;

Simplified integration: App Connect offers a straightforward implementation process, allowing developers to easily add OKX Wallet support to their Telegram mini apps;

Enhanced user experience: Enable users to sign transactions and seamlessly connect to Telegram mini apps, creating a smoother, more intuitive flow; and

Multi-chain support: While currently available for TON, App Connect will soon expand to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains and Solana, offering developers greater flexibility.

Developers interested in integrating App Connect can find comprehensive documentation and support resources at OKX Web3 Build. The OKX team is also available to provide guidance and answer questions at wallet@okx.com.

