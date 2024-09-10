Airport Smart Lighting Market Report 2024, with Focus on Key Players Airport Lighting Specialists, C2 SmartLight, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton, Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips, OSRAM and Schreder

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Smart Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Smart Lighting was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The backbone of airport smart lighting systems is an array of advanced technologies that collectively enhance their functionality and efficiency. LED lighting is a foundational component, offering superior energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and better lighting quality compared to traditional lighting solutions. When combined with IoT sensors and connectivity, LED lights can dynamically adjust brightness and color temperature based on the time of day, weather conditions, and passenger presence. AI and machine learning algorithms further refine this process by analyzing historical and real-time data to predict and automate optimal lighting conditions.

Additionally, integration with airport management systems allows for coordinated responses to operational needs, such as increasing lighting during peak hours or dimming it during off-peak times. The use of wireless control systems also simplifies the installation and maintenance processes, reducing the need for extensive wiring and minimizing operational disruptions.



What Benefits Do Smart Lighting Systems Offer to Airports?



The implementation of smart lighting systems in airports offers a multitude of benefits that extend beyond mere illumination. One of the most significant advantages is the substantial reduction in energy consumption, which translates into lower operational costs and a smaller carbon footprint. Smart lighting systems are capable of reducing energy usage by up to 80% compared to traditional systems through features like dimming, daylight harvesting, and occupancy sensing.

Enhanced safety and security are other critical benefits, as these systems provide consistent and optimal lighting levels in critical areas such as runways, taxiways, and passenger terminals. Improved passenger experience is another key benefit, as well-lit environments contribute to a sense of comfort and safety, making travel more pleasant. Moreover, the data collected from smart lighting systems can be analyzed to gain insights into passenger movement and behavior, informing better airport management and planning decisions.



What Drives the Growth in the Airport Smart Lighting Market?



The growth in the airport smart lighting market is driven by several factors reflecting advancements in technology, regulatory requirements, and evolving airport management strategies. One primary driver is the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, as airports strive to reduce their environmental impact and comply with stringent regulations on energy use and emissions. Technological advancements in LED lighting, IoT, and AI provide the tools necessary to implement highly efficient and adaptive lighting solutions.

The rising global air traffic and the consequent need for expanding and upgrading airport infrastructures propel the demand for smart lighting systems that can enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Additionally, government initiatives and funding for smart city projects, which often include smart airports, accelerate the adoption of these systems. The emphasis on improving airport safety and security also drives the market, as smart lighting systems offer reliable and flexible solutions to meet these critical needs. Lastly, the increasing adoption of data analytics in airport operations to optimize resource utilization and improve passenger flow further supports the growth of the airport smart lighting market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Airside Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Airport Terminal & Landside Application segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $395.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $330.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Goals Propel Adoption of Smart Lighting

Technological Advancements in LED and IoT Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

AI and Machine Learning Integration Strengthens Business Case for Smart Lighting Systems

Rising Global Air Traffic Drives Demand for Advanced Airport Infrastructures

Enhanced Safety and Security Concerns Accelerate Demand for Smart Lighting Systems

Improved Passenger Experience and Comfort Drive Adoption of Smart Lighting Technologies

Economic Benefits of Energy Savings Sustain Market Growth

Innovative Sensor Technologies Generate Demand for Adaptive Lighting Solutions

Smart Lighting in Runways and Taxiways Enhances Operational Safety

Impact of Smart Lighting on Long-Term Airport Planning and Development

