Canada Construction Industry Research 2024: Output to Rebound at an AAGR of 2.4% During 2025-2028, Driven by Housing Deficit Targets and Renewable Energy, Transport, & Industrial Sectors

Following an annual decline of 1.3% in 2023, the construction industry in Canada is expected to continue to decline, falling a further 3.1% in real terms in 2024.

The decline will be driven by a significant fall in the residential construction sector, amid continued elevated interest rates. Other factors such as the impact of high construction prices and a shortage of skilled labour further add to the problem. According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits issued in the country declined by 8.8% year on year (YoY) in 2023, with the number for residential buildings falling by 15.4% during that period.

Despite high construction prices, the new average housing price index fell marginally by 0.3% in the first five months of 2024, this was preceded by annual marginal decline of 0.5% in 2023, suggesting weakness in housing demand. The negative growth can also be attributed to the cessation and delays of construction activity of various projects. For instance, in February 2024, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority reported that the construction works of the CAD8.5 billion ($6.4 billion) Gordie Howe Bridge, which was originally scheduled for completion in 2024, has been delayed due to cost overrun, and government restrictions.



The analyst expects the Canadian construction industry to rebound at an annual average rate of 2.4% during 2025-28, supported by developments in the renewable energy, transport, and industrial sectors, coupled with the government's focus on curbing housing deficit by the construction of 5.8 million new affordable houses by 2030. In April 2024, the Prime Minister launched a CAD6 billion ($4.4 billion) Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund as part of its target of building 750,000 new homes by 2033, as part of the Housing Accelerator Fund.

In addition, growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In March 2024, Scottish offshore wind services company, Venterra Group, won a contract from the Government of Nova Scotia to conduct the feasibility study for the development of a 5GW offshore wind farm by 2030 in the province, which involves an estimated investment of CAD13.3 billion ($10 billion).



