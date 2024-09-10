Global Water and Sewage Construction Projects Report 2024: Track $378.2 Billion in the Pipeline - Top 20 Projects Per Region by Stage and Value of Projects

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Water and Sewage Construction Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of water and sewage construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



The analyst is currently tracking water and sewage construction projects with a total value of $378.2 billion, including all projects from the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) to the execution stage. The global pipeline of projects remains considerably advanced, with 78.7% ($297.6 billion) of pipeline value generated by projects currently in execution or pre-execution (design, tender, and award) stages.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

