Acoustic Camera Market to record USD 400 Million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Acoustic Camera Market is projected to accrue USD 400 million in revenue by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing launches and technological advancements will play a key role in the industry expansion. Companies are developing new models with enhanced features, such as higher resolution and improved sound source localization to meet the evolving demands in various applications. These advancements are enabling more precise and detailed acoustic analysis in fields like industrial monitoring, environmental studies, and product development. Moreover, ongoing innovations are driving the development of more sophisticated tools for providing greater accuracy and versatility for sound detection and analysis.

For instance, in June 2024, Crysound launched the 8120 Series Acoustic Imaging Camera. This next-gen device features 200 MEMS microphones and an infrared module for offering accurate detection of gas leaks and partial discharges within a compact, portable design.

Rising preference for 3D arrays

Acoustic camera market size from the 3D array type segment may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, driven by increasing demand for enhancing sound detection capabilities by using multiple microphones arranged in a spatial array. 3D array configuration allows precise localization and imaging of sound sources for providing a detailed acoustic map of an environment. Companies are developing advanced 3D array acoustic cameras for integrating sophisticated signal processing algorithms to improve accuracy and resolution. These advancements are also supporting applications in fields, such as industrial monitoring, environmental noise analysis, and structural health assessment.

Growing incorporation in aerospace

Acoustic camera market value from the aerospace end use segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing need to enhance diagnostics and maintenance procedures. These advanced devices provide detailed imaging of sound sources, allowing for precise detection of issues, such as leaks, vibrations, and mechanical faults within aircraft and spacecraft. Companies are also developing acoustic cameras specifically designed to withstand the demanding conditions of aerospace environments for integrating robust features for high-resolution sound imaging and real-time analysis.

North America to witness higher utilisation

North America acoustic camera market size will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the rapid strides in the automotive sector. Companies are integrating advanced devices into automotive design and manufacturing processes to enhance diagnostics and quality control. Acoustic cameras are enabling the precise detection of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) issues for improving vehicle performance and comfort. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), North America's automotive sector generated over $500 billion in annual sales. Acoustic cameras are also becoming crucial in this sector for optimizing vehicle noise reduction and enhancing overall performance across the region.

Acoustic Camera Market Players

Norsonic AS, Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, SM Instruments, Siemens PLM Software, gfai tech GmbH, Signal Interface Group, and CAE Software and Systems GmbH are some of the key acoustic camera industry contenders. These firms are launching new products for enhancing diagnostic capabilities and expanding applications across various sectors with advanced features and improved performance. For instance, in March 2024, U.S.-based Teledyne FLIR launched the FLIR Si2-Pro acoustic imaging camera, designed for detecting partial discharges, pressurized leaks, and mechanical faults for enhancing industrial diagnostic capabilities.

