Mattermost Appoints Pavel Zeman as Senior Vice President of Engineering to Lead Innovation and the Company’s Technical Alliance with Microsoft

Palo Alto, California, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., a leader in secure collaboration for mission-critical work, today announced the appointment of Pavel Zeman as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Pavel brings more than 20 years of industry experience, with a distinguished background in security, critical infrastructure, mobile security, and large-scale engineering leadership. His appointment is expected to drive engineering innovation and accelerate technical collaboration with Azure, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 platforms.

"CIOs in national security and critical infrastructure enterprises depend on Mattermost for their most vital workflows from incident response to crisis communications and critical event management," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. “Pavel is the ideal engineering leader to accelerate the integration of Mattermost’s Mission IT solutions with Microsoft’s Enterprise IT platforms including Azure and Azure AI, Entra ID, Teams and Teams Marketplace, Graph API, and the broader M365 ecosystem.”

Pavel’s expertise spans leading global engineering teams of over 500 professionals across Research and Development, and Cloud Operations, managing and mentoring successful teams, and bridging technology with business objectives to drive growth and profitability. Pavel’s impressive career includes senior technical leadership roles at Red Canary, where he focused on engineering enterprise software solutions to defend against cybersecurity threats. He also held critical roles at VMware, scaling engineering operations, providing Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) leadership, and leading the development of EMM for securing and managing mobile apps, documents, and devices at MobileIron. He has a deep connection to Microsoft, where he served as a technical leader. Pavel joins Microsoft alumni Corey Hulen and Ian Tien, who co-founded Mattermost in 2016.

"Out-of-band incident response is essential to every mission-critical enterprise," said Pavel Zeman. "Replacing legacy crisis communication systems like Skype for Business and Cisco WebEx with a modern, purpose-built platform is increasingly vital to reducing and avoiding downtime, and also for retaining top talent in some of the most demanding and stressful jobs in the world. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead engineering for a platform so vital to both national security and global resilience, and to accelerate Mattermost’s work with Microsoft as a strategic partner. "

Pavel’s proven ability to innovate, manage large-scale engineering teams, and align technology with business goals will be key as Mattermost continues to expand its reach in security-focused markets and critical infrastructure sectors. His appointment is expected to not only enhance Mattermost’s engineering capabilities but also solidify its reputation within the broader technology community.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.com.

