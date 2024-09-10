Phenol Market is Set to Surge at 4.8% CAGR, Reach US$ 41.77 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong demand for phenol in the pharmaceutical sector, where it is used to produce medications such as disinfectants, slimicides, and antiseptics, is complementing market growth. The global Phenol Market has been calculated at a value of US$ 26.13 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.



Substantial investments by industry giants in research and analysis are contributing to the growth of the phenol market. These investments are aimed at uncovering breakthroughs and further market acceleration over the coming years.

Phenol helps relieve irritation and aids in skin cleansing. Moreover, phenol is also used as an oral analgesic in products such as Chloraseptic to treat conditions such as pharyngitis. Phenol is widely used in a surgical procedure called phenolization to treat ingrown toenails.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9993

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global phenol market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

Global sales of phenol are estimated at US$ 26.13 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 41.77 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

The PPO/orhtooxylenol production segment is estimated to account for a 31% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2034.

“Phenol market growth is being fueled by its crucial role in chemical and pharmaceutical production, extensive use in medicine and phenolic resin production, and significance in the electrical sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Phenol Market:

Key players in the phenol market such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shell, and INEOS are keeping a strong eye on their quality checks considering the toxicity of their products.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of phenol such as Shell, INEOS, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are closely monitoring their quality inspections. These important market players are searching for new opportunities to grow and are now looking for ways to improve the quality of their products even further to strengthen their position.

Country-specific Analysis:

The automotive sector makes extensive use of phenolic resins and its derivatives, such polycarbonate, because of their exceptional durability and heat resistance. Heating iron and steel is a step in the car manufacturing process that may necessitate the use of phenol to improve component durability.

Because of their mechanical robustness, phenolic resins find employment in a wide range of applications, including filters, separators, varnishes, and laminates. The automotive industry in the United States is strong, with leading companies constantly striving to improve the efficacy and efficiency of their offerings.

Phenol Industry News:

Mitsubishi Corporation and South Pole partnered in May 2021 to produce and market carbon credits produced by carbon removal technologies.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9993

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phenol market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on manufacturing process (cumene phenol manufacturing process, Dow phenol manufacturing process, Raschig-Hooker phenol manufacturing process) and end use (bisphenol-A production, phenol formaldehyde resin production, nylon-KA oil production, PPO/orthooxylenol production, alkyl phenol production), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Key Segments of Phenol Market Research:

By Manufacturing Process :

Cumene Phenol Manufacturing Process

Dow Phenol Manufacturing Process

Raschig-Hooker Phenol Manufacturing Process

By End User :



Bisphenol-A Production

Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin Production

Nylon-KA Oil Production

Alkyl Phenol Production

Phenol for PPO/Orthooxylenol Production

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market: Size is valued at US$ 246.0 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.7% to end up at US$ 470.6 million by 2034.

Home Care Chemical Market: Share is projected to reach a value of US$ 23.75 billion in 2024, according to a newly published study by Fact.MR. Worldwide sales of home care chemicals have been forecasted to climb at a CAGR of 4.9% and reach US$ 38.32 billion by 2034.

White Spirit Market: Size is estimated at US$ 7.56 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% to climb to US$ 11.4 billion by the end of 2034.

Advanced Phase Change Material Market: Size is projected to advance at a CAGR of 14.8% and climb to a value of US$ 15.04 billion by 2034.

Glycerin Market: Size is projected to reach US$ 24.64 billion in 2024, as stated in a newly published Fact.MR report. The global glycerin market has been forecasted to expand at 6.9% CAGR and climb to a value of US$ 48.03 billion by the end of the assessment period (2024 to 2034).

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Market: Size is estimated at a value of US$ 28.16 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to ascend to US$ 57.49 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of pulp and paper processing chemicals are evaluated to rise at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog