Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc® Announces Formation of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Pac, Inc. (“AKA 1908 PAC”)

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, an international service organization founded by African American college-educated women in 1908, formally announced the formation of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority PAC, Inc. (AKA 1908 PAC), a connected Political Action Committee (PAC) that advocates for social justice and promotes economic equity that will uplift both our members and local communities.



“In one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, AKA 1908 PAC is dedicated to cultivating informed voters, fostering leadership, and ensuring active participation in the democratic process,” Danette Anthony Reed, President of AKA 1908 PAC, said about the PAC’s formation. “Now, through our FIRST Political Action Committee (PAC) – the AKA 1908 PAC – we have an opportunity to show our support financially in a variety of ways, and to make it pearlfectly clear to the Harris for President campaign that any donations designated for them are coming from individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.”

AKA 1908 PAC, a connected political action committee, will enable members and their immediate families to donate to several causes, including Harris for President, Harris Victory Fund, and the AKA 1908 PAC. While this is the first PAC of its kind from Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority’s members have a long history of service and civic engagement. Many of the 360,000+ global members have served in elected office in the United States at the local, state, and federal level.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and their immediate family members can contribute and learn more at: pac-aka1908.com

Contributions or gifts to AKA 1908 PAC are not tax deductible. Federal law requires us to collect and report the name, mailing address, occupation, and name of employer of individuals whose contributions exceed $200 in a calendar year.

About AKA 1908 Political Action Committee, Inc (AKA 1908 PAC)

The AKA 1908 Political Action Committee (PAC) advocates for social justice and promoting economic equity that will uplift both our members and their communities. AKA 1908 PAC is dedicated to cultivating informed voters, fostering leadership, and ensuring active participation in the democratic process.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is an international service organization that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of more than 360,000 members in 1,024 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa, and the Middle East.

