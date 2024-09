Paris, 10 September 2024

2024 INTERIM RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Caisse Française de Financement Local (Caffil) announces that the English version of its 2024 Interim Results press release was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 10 September 2024 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/news/press-releases/ (heading: Press releases).

