AirBoss Announces U.S. Federal Government Contract for Personal Protective Equipment Valued at up to US$84 Million

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”), a global defense and survivability solutions provider of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive ("CBRNE") products, has been awarded a contract worth up to US$84 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (“ASPR”) for the supply of protective isolation gowns. The contract base and option periods are funded at US$59M with a yet-unfunded option and surge amount valued up to US$25M. Deliveries under this contract are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and continue through 2026. This award builds upon ADG’s history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.



“We believe that our track record in delivering critical medical equipment and supplies during the most challenging of times, has once again put us in a position to partner with HHS to supply a critical need. AirBoss Defense Group has continually demonstrated strength as a domestic supplier of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) designed to protect healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel against communicable diseases and CBRNE threats,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and Co-CEO of AirBoss. “Our experience as a survivability solutions provider with global supply chain, and logistics management and decades-long experience in providing PPE to government agencies, will continue to enable AirBoss to support urgent needs across many of our product lines.”

Provision of isolation gowns under this contract are intended to supply the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (“SNS”) and be issued by the U.S. Government as part of a holistic response to a national emergency and to supplement state, local, tribal and territorial medical supplies and equipment during public health emergencies. The supplies, medicines, and devices for lifesaving care contained in the SNS can be used as a short-term, stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of these materials may not be available or sufficient.

Over the past several years, ADG has delivered to the U.S. Government an aggregate of 150,000 proprietary powered air purifying respirator (“PAPR”) systems, more than 3.6 million PAPR filters and related accessories as well as 15 million boxes of patient examination gloves, and partnered with COVID test kit manufacturers to deliver over 120 million test kits to ASPR for public distribution. ADG is a survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. Its emergency response and PPE is utilized by the U.S. Department of State, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it has provided PPE to emergency first response teams and hospitals across the U.S. as well as more than 30 countries worldwide.

About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

