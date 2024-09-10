From Nicola Formichetti to Alex Wang to Meta — Industry Icons and Tech Unite at Fashion Month Kickoff Hosted by The DFDC

Image Credit: Rory Higginson | Dorian Who

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Fashion Designer’s Council ( DFDC) Fashion Week Connect (FWC) launch event, kicking off their SS25 programming, has cemented the new group in history with the largest IRL digital fashion showcase in Fashion Week history. Held at the immersive digital art gallery INTER_IAM in New York City, the star-studded gathering attracted top names in fashion, including Nicola Formichetti, Megan Kasper, and Alex Wang, fashion stylists, media personalities, and industry leaders working across fashion and technology, including senior representatives from Chanel, Esteé Lauder Group, Meta, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Kering, and more kicking off Fashion Month with a fully immersive fashion experience featuring installations from DFDC members from FFFaceme to Antoni Tudisco.

The DFDC’s exclusive, multisensory soirée brought Fashion Week Connect (FWC) to life in spectacular fashion for its debut season. Guests were treated to a host of interactive experiences, immersive installations, and surreal photo opportunities set against the backdrop of 50+ screens displaying overcutting-edge digital fashion. The event also featured 360-degree visuals of virtual fashion runway presentations and interactive installations from its council members and members, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive gifts for VIP attendees.

One of the standout features of the night was the touring AR Mirror Installation by FFFACE.ME , showcasing a collaboration with Prada. Guests were captivated by the flagship AR Mirror, which demonstrated the AR Filter created in collaboration with honorary founding DFDC member Ines Alpha for Prada’s Paradoxe Virtual Flower fragrance. Additional highlights included a 360-degree immersive fashion runway experience, and 144+ digital and connected fashion creations exhibited throughout the venue. Music was provided by DJs Griffin Maxwell Brookes, Ana Boo, and Nash Petrovic, and the evening featured a special preview of Summer of Love, presented by Tune.FM, one of the events’ presenting partners redefining music streaming and artist monetization.

The event, curated by The DFDC, hosted an exhibition by CEO and Founder David Cash and council member Dani Loftus, spotlighted over 55 digital fashion displays featuring over 144 looks from brands ranging from Balenciaga to Prada, alongside works by renowned digital artists, including Antoni Tudisco, Ines Alpha, The Dematerialised, Fvckrender, IoDF, Glitch of Mind, and DRESSX. The launch event of Fashion Week Connect has redefined what it means to engage with digital fashion at Fashion Week, setting a new standard for brands to bring together fashion, technology, and art in one unforgettable multisensory experience.

This kick-off event for Fashion Week Connect represents a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, bringing together the brightest minds and the most innovative technologies to create a future where fashion is experienced in a whole new dimension.

About the Digital Fashion Designer’s Council (DFDC): The DFDC is dedicated to driving the digital transformation of the fashion industry by integrating digital fashion into the traditional fashion ecosystem and aligning the incentives of brands, platforms, and users through partnerships and cohesive event activations.

About Fashion Week Connect (FWC): Fashion Week Connect is the DFDC’s flagship event series, designed to connect consumers with brands’ digital ecosystems through innovative cross-platform programming and immersive digital experiences from IRL to URL.

About the Reality Spectrum Matrix (RSM): Developed in collaboration with Plurality , the RSM is a pioneering framework that allows for the user experience of ‘interoperability’ across various digital platforms, facilitating seamless connections between physical products and digital experiences from social to gaming and beyond.

