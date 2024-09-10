Draganfly Unveils New APEX Drone: The Next Evolution in Military and Law Enforcement Drone Systems

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the APEX Drone, designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of military and law enforcement surveillance operations.



The APEX UAV is a direct response to the increasing global demand for a compact, transportable version of the highly respected Commander 3XL. Incorporating feedback from military and law enforcement agencies, the APEX drone is a versatile and powerful solution that offers unmatched portability and modularity without sacrificing performance. Designed and Manufactured in North America, the APEX drone has been built to the high standards of government and military applications, making it an ideal choice for defence and law enforcement missions.

Engineered with up to 45 minutes of flight time and a payload capacity of 5 pounds, the APEX is equipped to handle a variety of mission-critical applications. Its quick-release, exchangeable payload system allows operators to adapt swiftly to changing operational needs. Optional upgrades to onboard computing and communications make the APEX platform a fit for a variety of current and future UAV operations. Available Nvidia onboard computing delivers cutting-edge AI performance to allow users to execute complex AI algorithms and real-time data processing directly on the drone. Additionally, a variety of communication link options are available that include interference-resistant COFDM and multi-channel capabilities, ensuring continuous control and reliable communication in RF-challenged environments.

The APEX drone will debut globally at the Land Forces Conference in Melbourne, Australia, from September 11-13, 2024, where it will be introduced to the Asia-Pacific defence industry. This premier event attracts military leaders, law enforcement, and industry experts, offering a prime platform for showcasing the APEX's capabilities and fostering connections among global defence leaders.

“The APEX represents a significant advancement in our drone technology, delivering a compact yet powerful solution that directly addresses the needs of our military and law enforcement partners,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are excited to showcase the APEX at the Land Forces Conference and are confident that it will set new standards for performance and reliability in the field.”

