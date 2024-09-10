Pet Food Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 7.1 billion by 2032, at a 3.7% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food packaging market (애완동물 식품 포장 시장) was projected to attain US$ 5.1 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, and by 2032, the market is likely to attain US$ 7.1 billion.

The global market offers pre-made, customizable, recyclable bags for packaging dry pet food. Numerous items may be used with these bags. Dry pet food is frequently packaged using composite films (duplex, triplex, and even multi-coated films).

Liquid food is typically packaged in aluminum, composite films, or metalized PET film (PETmet) pouches. For the packaging of semi-moist food products like chunks, kibbles, or soft pellets, stand-up and flat pouches work well.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Companion animals are gaining popularity worldwide, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, many people stayed home more, which resulted in a sharp increase in pet adoption. Furthermore, the bond between people and their pets is ever-changing. In contemporary culture, companionship is the most prevalent "job" for dogs. More and more people view dogs and cats as family members and friends. It is clear in many nations that the connection has evolved. Pet owners now prioritize pet care highly on their list of expenses due to humanization. Global pet food sales are being driven by the humanization trend, which is also driving up the market value of pet food packaging.

Market Trends for Pet Food Packaging

In North America and Europe in particular, suppliers of pet food packaging are becoming increasingly accountable for the handling and disposal of the goods they offer due to regulations supporting sustainability. Recyclable materials are becoming more and more popular among pet food packaging firms as a result of these laws. Due to their evolving purchasing patterns, consumers are requesting environmentally friendly packaging options. Pet food manufacturers are responding to this by establishing their own recycling labs to evaluate different paper and paper-based packaging options. Paper is a good substitute for plastics. Its usefulness is limited in certain areas, though, especially for perishable goods. Therefore, adding non-paper components such barrier coatings is probably going to improve its functioning and help the pet food packaging market develop in the near future.

Global Market for Pet Food Packaging: Regional Outlook

In 2022, North America held the majority of the share. The increase in the population of companion animals drives the dynamics of the local market. The developed world's pet markets mostly focus on North America and Europe. According to the American Pet Products Association, dogs are the most common pets in the United States, with 65.1 million homes owning one. The next most popular pets are cats, with 46.5 million households, and freshwater fish, with 11.1 million households.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies in the pet food packaging sector are providing convenient, cutting-edge designs. They are creating easy-pour containers, resealable bags, and single-serve pouches to make feeding and storing food for pets easier.

These container options also contribute to the product being fresher for longer. The following companies are well-known participants in the global pet food packaging market:

Berry Global Inc. Sonoco Products Company Constantia Flexibles Mondi plc Huhtamaki OYJ Smurfit Kappa Ardagh Group S.A. Goglio S.p.A. Silgan Holdings Inc. Uniflex KM Packaging Services Ltd. H.B. Fuller Company ProAmpac Winpak Ltd. Printpack Inc. ePac Holdings LLC

Key developments by the players in this market are:

In December 2023, Plastrela, a Brazilian packaging business, claimed the invention of a recyclable mono-material polyethylene pet food standup bag for its customer, brand owner Adimax. Mondi and the pet supply firm Fressnapf worked together in August 2023 to replace the packaging on their products with a new line of high-end, recyclable mono-material options that made use of process color printing technology. The unique Select Gold dry pet food line from Fressnapf I Maxi Zoo will now be packaged in recyclable FlexiBag, BarrierPack, and StandUp pouches from Mondi.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Format

Pouches

Bags

Folding Cartons

Tubs & Cups

Cans

Bottles & Jars

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

By Application

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treat

Frozen

By Pet Type

Cats

Dogs

Birds

Others (Rabbits, Hamsters, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

