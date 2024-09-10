KIRCO Participates in "Summer of Giving" with Detroit-Based Charities

Troy, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIRCO, a leading real estate investment and management company, is proud to announce its participation in the "Summer of Giving" initiative. The company has partnered with two, Detroit-based charities, The Children’s Center and Keep Growing, for three separate events, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

The first event took place in July at The Children's Center in Detroit, a well-established organization that provides comprehensive mental health services and support to children and families. KIRCO Associates dedicated their day to clean up two parking lots and packed backpacks with essential supplies for children in preparation for the upcoming school year. The clean-up provided an opportunity to accommodate and create a welcoming and accessible entrance point for those seeking services from the center.

Alyssa Silletti, Manager of Volunteer Engagement at The Children's Center, expressed her gratitude for the volunteers' hard work, stating, "The dedication and hard work by the volunteers from KIRCO have left a lasting impact on our campus. Their efforts in beautifying our space through weeding, trimming, and groundskeeping have created a more welcoming environment for the youth and families we serve. Additionally, their support in organizing and preparing backpack supplies for our Back-to-School Bazaar event has ensured that many children will start the school year with the tools they need to succeed. We are incredibly grateful for their service and deeply appreciate the time they spent with us here at The Children's Center."

The second and third events, taking place in July and September respectively, were in collaboration with Keep Growing Detroit, the largest food supplier to Eastern Market, an organization dedicated to enabling space to farm while also promoting a food sovereign city. KIRCO Associates assisted with planting, harvesting, site beautification, and general farm maintenance, contributing to the organization's mission of addressing immediate community needs while promoting sustainable change in the food system.

“At KIRCO, sustainability is at the heart of our building and management practices, as well as one of our Founding Principles. We actively seek partnerships with organizations offering sustainable community solutions,” said Therese Peace Agboh, Vice President of Talent and Culture at KIRCO. “We couldn’t have been more excited about the opportunity to partner with KGD and their efforts in food sustainability. During our first volunteer event, we harvested carrots that had been damaged by heavy rains and were considered unsellable. Our KIRCO Associates salvaged these carrots, allowing a local chef to use the viable pieces that would have otherwise been discarded. This hands-on activity underscores our commitment to sustainability, transforming potential waste into valuable resources for the community.”

KIRCO's involvement in these charitable events aligns with our purpose of enriching the lives of people through sustainable real estate investment, creation, and management. The company's commitment to corporate social responsibility has been recognized, as these events played a significant role in winning the prestigious "Best and Brightest in Wellness" award.

As a company deeply rooted in the community, KIRCO remains dedicated to making a positive impact and supporting organizations that empower individuals and families. By participating in the "Summer of Giving," the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the well-being and development of their community’s youth.

