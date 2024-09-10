Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market to Reach New Heights USD 904.1 Million by 2034, Projected at a 4.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines market is on a steady growth trajectory, with sales expected to reach USD 582.2 million in 2024. According to industry estimates, the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, ultimately achieving a valuation of USD 904.1 million by 2034.



Understanding the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market:

The demand for ECMO machines is also bolstered by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and respiratory conditions, which often lead to critical care situations requiring ECMO support. Additionally, a surge in COVID-19 and ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) cases has highlighted the importance of ECMO machines in emergency medical situations.

Despite the growing market, there are notable challenges such as high equipment costs, stringent regulatory frameworks, and the need for skilled personnel. However, continuous R&D efforts to improve ECMO technologies and expand their application scope offer promising growth prospects.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Country-wise Insights:

Country/Region CAGR (2024-2034) USA 1.4% Germany 1.4% France 2.3% UK 1.6% China 4.5% India 5.1% South Korea 3.5%

Drivers and Opportunities:

The rising number of cardiopulmonary conditions globally, coupled with the increasing incidence of respiratory failure due to chronic lung diseases, is driving demand for ECMO machines. Furthermore, advancements in miniaturization of devices, improved portability, and the integration of AI-based monitoring systems present significant opportunities for market growth.

Governments and healthcare organizations across various regions are increasingly investing in critical care infrastructure, particularly in response to the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment has created a favourable environment for the adoption of advanced portable medical devices, including ECMO machines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global ECMO machine market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,347 million .

. Rising cases of cardiopulmonary disorders and respiratory failures are key drivers of market growth.

Technological advancements such as AI integration and device miniaturization are creating new growth opportunities.

Component Insights:

The ECMO machine market consists of various key components, including pumps, oxygenators, control systems, and tubing sets. Among these, oxygenators and pumps are the most critical components, as they perform the essential functions of delivering oxygen and removing carbon dioxide from the patient’s blood. The continuous development of more efficient oxygenators and pumps is a key focus for ECMO machine manufacturers.

Growth Drivers:

Rising Global Disease Burden: Increasing rates of chronic respiratory conditions and cardiac disorders are the primary drivers of ECMO machine adoption.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in ECMO technology, particularly in terms of automation and monitoring, are expected to enhance efficiency and patient outcomes.

Government Initiatives: Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure by governments, particularly post-pandemic, is driving demand for ECMO machines in hospitals and critical care facilities worldwide.



Key Players of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry:

Medtronic Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA Maquet Holding Getinge Group Microport Origin Biomedical Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation Livanova plc Nipro Corporation Euro sets S.R.L. Cytosorbents Corporation Abiomed.

Competitive Landscape

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market is moderately concentrated, with several manufacturers actively developing new and innovative products to address customer needs. Despite the presence of many players, the market is primarily led by a few key companies, including Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA, Getinge Group, and Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation.

Leading manufacturers in the ECMO market are focusing on expanding their global footprint to boost revenues and enhance their market presence. Many of these companies engage in collaborations with research institutions to develop more advanced ECMO devices, further solidifying their competitive edge.

To strengthen their market position, ECMO producers are employing strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, research sponsorships, and strategic collaborations. These initiatives are geared toward driving sales and enhancing brand recognition in the global market.





Recent Industry Developments in the ECMO Market:

In July 2022, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialized medical device firm, introduced the Liby™ System, a cutting-edge ECMO system designed to treat patients suffering from severe heart and lung failure.

Medtronic, a global leader in medical devices, offers a range of ECMO support products, including the Nautilus™ SMART ECMO Module, NAUTILUS™ ECMO Oxygenator, and the CRESCENT™ JUGULAR DUAL LUMEN CATHETER. Beyond ECMO, Medtronic provides an array of devices for cardiac rhythm management, orthopedic surgery, diabetes care, and gastrointestinal treatment.

Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market

Key Segments of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into ECMO machines (portable devices and static devices) and software

By Service Type:

In terms of service type, the industry is segregated into application, middleware, and infrastructure

By Component:

In terms of component, the industry is divided into pumps, oxygenators, controllers, cannula, and accessories.

By Modality:

In terms of modality, the industry is segregated into veno-venous, veno-arterials, and arterio-venous

By Patient Type:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into neonates, pediatrics, and adults

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Geräte zur extrakorporalen Membranoxygenierung (ECMO) befindet sich auf einem stetigen Wachstumskurs. Die Umsätze werden voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 582,2 Millionen USD erreichen. Branchenschätzungen zufolge wird der Markt im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,5 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen Wert von 904,1 Millionen USD erreichen.

Den Markt für Geräte zur extrakorporalen Membranoxygenierung verstehen:

Die Nachfrage nach ECMO-Geräten wird auch durch die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten wie Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen und Atemwegserkrankungen gestärkt, die oft zu Intensivpflegesituationen führen, die eine ECMO-Unterstützung erfordern. Darüber hinaus hat ein Anstieg der COVID-19- und ARDS-Fälle (Akutes Atemnotsyndrom) die Bedeutung von ECMO-Geräten in der Notfallmedizin hervorgehoben.

Trotz des wachsenden Marktes gibt es erhebliche Herausforderungen wie hohe Gerätekosten, strenge regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und den Bedarf an qualifiziertem Personal. Kontinuierliche F&E-Bemühungen zur Verbesserung der ECMO-Technologien und zur Erweiterung ihres Anwendungsbereichs bieten jedoch vielversprechende Wachstumsaussichten.

Markt für Geräte zur extrakorporalen Membranoxygenierung, Ländereinblicke:

CAGR nach Ländern/Regionen (2024–2034)

USA 1,4 %

Deutschland 1,4 %

Frankreich 2,3 %

Großbritannien 1,6 %

China 4,5 %

Indien 5,1 %

Südkorea 3,5 %

Treiber und Chancen:

Die weltweit steigende Zahl kardiopulmonaler Erkrankungen in Verbindung mit der zunehmenden Häufigkeit von Atemversagen aufgrund chronischer Lungenerkrankungen treibt die Nachfrage nach ECMO-Geräten an. Darüber hinaus bieten Fortschritte bei der Miniaturisierung von Geräten, verbesserter Tragbarkeit und der Integration KI-basierter Überwachungssysteme erhebliche Chancen für Marktwachstum.

Regierungen und Gesundheitsorganisationen in verschiedenen Regionen investieren zunehmend in die Infrastruktur der Intensivpflege, insbesondere als Reaktion auf die Lehren aus der COVID-19-Pandemie. Diese Investition hat ein günstiges Umfeld für die Einführung fortschrittlicher tragbarer medizinischer Geräte, einschließlich ECMO-Geräten, geschaffen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

• Der globale Markt für ECMO-Geräte wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,5 % wachsen.

• Bis 2034 wird der Markt voraussichtlich einen Wert von 1.347 Millionen USD erreichen.

• Zunehmende Fälle von Herz-Lungen-Erkrankungen und Atemstillständen sind die Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums.

• Technologische Fortschritte wie die Integration von KI und die Miniaturisierung von Geräten schaffen neue Wachstumschancen.

Komponenteneinblicke:

Der Markt für ECMO-Geräte besteht aus verschiedenen Schlüsselkomponenten, darunter Pumpen, Oxygenatoren, Steuerungssysteme und Schlauchsets. Unter diesen sind Oxygenatoren und Pumpen die kritischsten Komponenten, da sie die wesentlichen Funktionen der Sauerstoffzufuhr und der Entfernung von Kohlendioxid aus dem Blut des Patienten erfüllen. Die kontinuierliche Entwicklung effizienterer Oxygenatoren und Pumpen ist ein Hauptaugenmerk der Hersteller von ECMO-Geräten.

Wachstumstreiber:

• Steigende globale Krankheitslast: Zunehmende Raten chronischer Atemwegserkrankungen und Herzerkrankungen sind die Haupttreiber für die Einführung von ECMO-Geräten.

• Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen in der ECMO-Technologie, insbesondere in Bezug auf Automatisierung und Überwachung, dürften die Effizienz und die Behandlungsergebnisse verbessern.

• Regierungsinitiativen: Wachsende Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur durch Regierungen, insbesondere nach der Pandemie, treiben die Nachfrage nach ECMO-Geräten in Krankenhäusern und Intensivpflegeeinrichtungen weltweit an.

Hauptakteure der Branche für Geräte zur extrakorporalen Membranoxygenierung:

1. Medtronic

2. Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA

3. Maquet Holding

4. Getinge Group

5. Microport

6. Origin Biomedical

7. Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

8. Livanova plc

9. Nipro Corporation

10. Eurosets S.R.L.

11. Cytosorbents Corporation

12. Abiomed.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für Geräte zur extrakorporalen Membranoxygenierung (ECMO) ist mäßig konzentriert, wobei mehrere Hersteller aktiv neue und innovative Produkte entwickeln, um die Kundenbedürfnisse zu erfüllen. Trotz der Präsenz vieler Akteure wird der Markt hauptsächlich von einigen wenigen Schlüsselunternehmen angeführt, darunter Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA, Getinge Group und Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation.

Führende Hersteller auf dem ECMO-Markt konzentrieren sich darauf, ihre globale Präsenz zu erweitern, um den Umsatz zu steigern und ihre Marktpräsenz zu verbessern. Viele dieser Unternehmen arbeiten mit Forschungseinrichtungen zusammen, um fortschrittlichere ECMO-Geräte zu entwickeln und so ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil weiter zu festigen.

Um ihre Marktposition zu stärken, setzen ECMO-Hersteller Strategien wie die Einführung neuer Produkte, Partnerschaften, Forschungsförderung und strategische Kooperationen ein. Diese Initiativen zielen darauf ab, den Umsatz zu steigern und die Markenbekanntheit auf dem Weltmarkt zu erhöhen.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem ECMO-Markt:

• Im Juli 2022 stellte Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., ein spezialisiertes Medizintechnikunternehmen, das Liby™-System vor, ein hochmodernes ECMO-System zur Behandlung von Patienten mit schwerem Herz- und Lungenversagen.

• Medtronic, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für Medizintechnik, bietet eine Reihe von ECMO-Unterstützungsprodukten an, darunter das Nautilus™ SMART ECMO-Modul, den NAUTILUS™ ECMO-Oxygenator und den CRESCENT™ JUGULAR DUAL LUMEN CATHETER. Über ECMO hinaus bietet Medtronic eine Reihe von Geräten für das Herzrhythmusmanagement, die orthopädische Chirurgie, die Diabetesversorgung und die Magen-Darm-Behandlung an.

Wichtige Segmente der Branche für extrakorporale Membranoxygenierungsgeräte:

Nach Produkt:

In Bezug auf das Produkt ist die Branche in ECMO-Geräte (tragbare Geräte und statische Geräte) und Software unterteilt.

Nach Servicetyp:

In Bezug auf den Servicetyp ist die Branche in Anwendung, Middleware und Infrastruktur unterteilt.

Nach Komponente:

In Bezug auf die Komponente ist die Branche in Pumpen, Oxygenatoren, Steuerungen, Kanülen und Zubehör unterteilt.

Nach Modalität:

In Bezug auf die Modalität ist die Branche in veno-venös, veno-arteriell und arterio-venös unterteilt.

Nach Patiententyp:

In Bezug auf den Endbenutzer ist die Branche in Neugeborene, Kinder und Erwachsene unterteilt.

Nach Region:

In dem Bericht wurden wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika (MEA) abgedeckt.

Author



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

