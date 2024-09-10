$305+ Bn Vegetable Oil Market Forecasts, 2032: Increasing Use in Industrial Settings, Shifting Customer Tastes Toward Healthy Options, Asia-Pacific Leads

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oil Market Report, Forecast by Oil Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vegetable Oil Market will reach US$ 305.65 billion by 2032, up from US$ 458.15 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.60% between 2024 and 2032

People are becoming more conscious of their meals and leading healthier lifestyles worldwide. Foods that are vegetarian in nature are becoming more and more popular worldwide since they contain fat derived from plants. This is driving the global vegetable oil market's expansion in a positive way.







Vegetable oils are sourced from a variety of plants, including fruits, nuts, and seeds. They are prized for their abundance of vital nutrients, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and vitamins E, A, and B1. For use in both food and non-food applications, these oils offer a flexible and environmentally friendly substitute for petrochemicals and animal-based fats. They are widely used in the manufacturing of medicines, cosmetics, and bactericides.



Vegetable oils also provide a host of other health advantages, such as lowering cholesterol, enhanced digestion and metabolism, and a decreased chance of cardiovascular illnesses. Consequently, they find widespread application in the cooking of many cuisines across the globe.



Increasing use in industry



Vegetable oils are becoming much more popular among consumers due to their many industrial applications outside of the culinary sphere. The market is being driven further by the fact that these oils are essential components used in the creation of soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and even biofuels. Vegetable oils are essential in a wide range of industrial processes due to their versatility. Demand for vegetable oils rises along with the expansion and diversification of industry. For example, the expanding vegetable oil industry is being helped forward by the growing biofuels sector, especially biodiesel. Vegetable oil consumption is being further driven by companies investing in research to find new industrial applications.



Shifting customer tastes toward healthy options



There is a rising need for vegetable oils that are high in unsaturated fats and low in saturated fats in today's health-conscious society. Oils high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including avocado, canola, and olive oil, are becoming more and more popular than conventional oils high in saturated fats, such coconut or palm oil. Furthermore, oils high in omega-3 fatty acids are becoming more popular due to their well-established health advantages. This trend is being exacerbated by scientific studies, public awareness efforts, and labeling initiatives. The demand for particular types of vegetable oils that are marketed as being healthier is growing as more people base their decisions on the health benefits of oils.



Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market



China is the country that consumes and produces the most vegetable oil in Asia-Pacific, which is the region that dominates the global vegetable oil market. Despite the high level of output, consumption outpaces the volume of production, leading to larger import volumes relative to export quantities. For example, China's population consumed over 2.6 million metric tons of sunflower seed oil in 2021, up from about 2.07 million tons the year before, according to the US Department of Agriculture.



The main vegetable oils sold in China include olive, sunflower, rapeseed, palm, soybean, and peanut oils. Soybean and palm oil held the biggest market shares in China for vegetable oils throughout the previous five years. Xiwang Food, Cofco Corporation, and Wilmar International Ltd (Yihai Kerry) are a few of the leading edible vegetable oil businesses present in the Chinese and Asian markets. Another significant participant in the market is Japan. Olive oil is mostly imported into Japan from Southern Europe and is used both for cooking and non-food purposes. The US Department of Agriculture reports that Japan's olive oil consumption increased from 69 thousand metric tons in 2020 to approximately 75,000 metric tons in 2021. In a similar vein, India is moving quickly to become self-sufficient in edible oil.



The government announced the National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in August 2021 with the goal of achieving national oilseed self-sufficiency and boosting domestic oilseed production. The government declared that it would invest over 11,000 crores under the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm to provide farmers with every possible advantage, including better seeds and technologies to boost vegetable oil production. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that these measures will increase sales, consumption, and productivity in the area.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $305.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $458.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmar

AAK (Aarhuskarlshamn)

Unilever Plc

Bunge

Cargill

Sime Darby

Associated British Foods

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Vegetable Oil Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Oil Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Countries



7. Oil Type

7.1 Palm Oil

7.2 Soybean Oil

7.3 Rapeseed Oil

7.4 Sunflower Oil

7.5 Olive Oil

7.6 Others



8. Application

8.1 Food

8.2 Feed

8.3 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 B2B

9.2 B2C



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherland

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

