Bombardier Ranks on the TSX30 list for the Second Year in a Row, Recognized as One of Best Performing Stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Toronto Stock Exchange TSX30 ranking recognizes Bombardier for continued robust stock performance

Bombardier made the list thanks to a 200 % share price growth and a 208 % market cap increase over a three-year period

Bombardier first made the TSX30 list in 2023 and is again the only aerospace company in the ranking

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) is proud to announce that it has ranked on the TSX30 list for the second year in a row. The ranking, announced today, recognizes the 30 best performing stocks on TSX over a three-year period ended on June 30, 2024. Bombardier’s three-year dividend adjusted share price grew 200% in this period, while its three-year market cap increased by 208%. Bombardier first made the TSX30 list in 2023 and is once again the only aerospace company in the ranking.

“We are proud to be included once again on the TSX30 list as one of the best performing stocks of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a recognition that underscores our teams’ meticulous work and their drive to continuously achieve higher levels of excellence,” said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier. “The ranking represents another confirmation of our consistent strong performance and financial discipline over the past years and is a recognition of the added value we continue to bring our shareholders.”

As outlined at Bombardier’s Investor Day in May , the company has shown an impressive turnaround over the past three years and is poised for continued growth since refocusing on designing, manufacturing and servicing the best business jets in the world. While building the resilient company that it is today, Bombardier also set the stage for future growth and diversification through expansion of its Services, Defense, and the pre-owned businesses. The company also outlined a disciplined and ROIC focused capital allocation framework. Bombardier plays a key role in the Canadian aerospace sector as an employer, innovator and partner of educational institutions. The company has continued its leadership role in sustainable aviation, particularly through its groundbreaking EcoJet research project, and led the way in environmental responsibility as the only business jet manufacturer to disclose environmental impact of its entire aircraft portfolio through Environmental Product Declarations . Lastly since 2023, all Bombardier’s flight operations have been covered with a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend using the Book and Claim system.

“We want to congratulate Bombardier on earning a spot on the TSX30 for a second consecutive year,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. “The company’s continued commitment to its core business of designing, manufacturing and servicing industry-leading business jets not only yielded strong returns for investors but is helping keep Canada competitive on the global stage.”

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Established in 2019, the flagship program recognizes TSX-listed companies who have demonstrated excellence in growth, highlights the overall strength of Canada’s diverse and ever-evolving public markets, and the efficacy of this powerful ecosystem in driving growth for issuers, investors, and the overall economy.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Tinca Stokojnik Prouvost

+1 514 954 0260

tinca.stokojnik.prouvost@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Global and Challenger are registered or non-registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.