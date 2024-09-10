Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast 2024-2032 - Advancements in Genetic Sequencing Propel NIPT as a Preferred Option for Prenatal Screening

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report by Application Component End User Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market will reach US$ 9.98 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.19 billion in 2023. This growth is indicating a CAGR of 13.51% from the year 2024 to the year 2032. Its growth stems from enhancements in genetic screening techniques, growing maternal age, the extend understanding of noninvasive prenatal testing's utility.

While the current invasive methods such as amniocentesis or CVS expose the baby to the risk to be born abnormal or dead since they involve the analysis directly of the amniotic fluid or the placenta respectively, NIPT has no risk of miscarriage as it is done on the blood sample from the pregnant woman.





Several benefits associated with NIPT include: increased accuracy when comparing with the conventional methods in determining chromosomal abnormalities, and early booking for pregnancy within the first 9-10 weeks. It also includes more information concerning fetal sex and some inherited diseases. It has turned out to be a safe and efficient technology, which gives important data to the would-be parent and clinicians so that they can decide on the advisableness of additional diagnostic procedures or further management of pregnancy.



NIPT also becomes more refined and is capable of answering more and more questions, and thus it is increasingly used globally as more of a standard prenatal screening tool.

Driving Forces for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



Technological Advancements:

The advancements in this field have been characterized by great improvements in NIPT accuracy and reliability due to the innovation of developing genetic sequencing technologies. The growth of NGS and bioinformatics algorithms helps to increase the accuracy of fetal chromosomal abnormities identification with the use of maternal blood samples. All of these technological enhancements have resulted in NIPT becoming more accepted as a safer option to invasive procedures like amniocentesis and CVS while at the same time remaining a highly sensitive test that is well suited to the detection of conditions such as Down syndrome and other trisomes.

Rising Maternal Age:

The rise in maternal age, especially in the developed countries, presents itself as the major demographic trends of NIPT Market. Mothers who are above the age of 35 years are more likely to have a baby with a chromosomal condition hence the increased customer push for early and efficient prenatal tests such as NIPT. The factor of postponing childbirth is also evident in many societies which serves to enhance the market even more.

Growing Awareness and Acceptance:

NIPT has several advantages including being noninvasive, being performed at an early gestational age, and having relatively high accuracy rates and expectant parents and those who will be providing prenatal care are aware of this. Growing public awareness, favorable clinical data, and physicians' endorsements make NIPT the mainstream second trimester prenatal screening modality worldwide.

Expanding Applications and Accessibility:

Current uses of NIPT are coming from simple chromosomal abnormalities toward microdeletion, sex chromosome aneuploidies, and specific single gene disorders. Secondly, there is an advancement of infrastructures and health care facilities across the emerging regions thus increasing the market for NIPT among pregnant women from all over the world. Due to the expected increase in its availability and possible reduction in costs, NIPT is projected to extend itself in prenatal care in various healthcare environments.

Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

The Asia-Pacific market for NIPT is on the rise due to the technologically updated platforms and focused enhancements in both overall healthcare expenditure and future parents/health care professionals.



China tops the market as it holds the largest population and increasing middle class people who are in search of better health services. Another factor that encourages the use of NIPT is the development of healthcare facilities across the government.



Japan and South Korea come next; both countries take full advantage of advanced technology and high-quality health care systems to adopt NIPT as a first-line style of prenatal screening. Such factors as gradually increasing average age of their population and inclination towards maternity and fetal health also lead to market enlargement.



India and South East Asia countries are advancing because of the increase in middle-income group, better healthcare facilities, and awareness about the benefits of prenatal screening. This region indicates future growth prospects of NIPT as it is made available as well as more affordable. There are various factors that have created a great potential for the Asia Pacific NIPT market, the demographic of the region, technological innovation and improving health care expenditure in developing and developed nations of the Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overviews, Recent Developments & Strategies, Revenue

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Invitae Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Natera Inc.

Centogene NV

Qiagen

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Component

6.2 Application

6.3 End User

6.4 Country



7. Component

7.1 Instruments

7.2 Kits and Reagents

7.3 Services



8. Application

8.1 Down Syndrome (trisomy 21)

8.2 Edwards Syndrome (trisomy 18)

8.3 Patau Syndrome (trisomy 13)

8.4 Turner Syndrome

8.5 Other Applications



9. End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Diagnostic Labs



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

