A&K Robotics Forges Strategic Partnerships to Boost Innovation and Attract Investments in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&K Robotics , the autonomous micro mobility company, today announced strategic partnerships to drive regional innovation, inclusion and attract significant investments to boost widespread adoption of robotics in Canada. Collaborating with key stakeholders, industry leaders, and accessibility organizations, A&K Robotics aims to create a strong ecosystem that will enhance lives and provide better mobility options for people, globally.



"A&K Robotics is committed to fostering innovation, driving the future of robotics and boosting the Canadian economy, working closely with leaders in 5G, advanced EV charging and accessibility standards," said Jessica Yip, co-founder, A&K Robotics. “Together we can revolutionize the robotics industry and how passengers navigate airports, while creating a more sustainable and inclusive world – a world where humans and robots will collaborate to build a brighter, smarter tomorrow.”

A&K Robotics self-driving pods to enhance visitor accessibility at Vancouver International Airport

Vision For A Better World

In collaboration with industry leaders such as Bell Canada, Delta-Q and Rick Hansen Foundation, A&K is looking to bolster the local robotics ecosystem, positioning Vancouver as a hub of innovation – creating jobs to benefit the broader economy.

A&K envisions a future where robots will seamlessly assist people in everyday tasks, enhancing quality of life and operational efficiency. To achieve this vision, it’s creating an ecosystem with providers of scalable solutions, including connectivity, cloud infrastructure, advanced electric vehicle battery and charging solutions, and cutting-edge manufacturing facilities.

Building The Tech Ecosystem

Bell, Canada's largest communications company, is partnering with A&K to deliver a superior mobility solution to power real-time applications with speed and reduced latency, enabling the efficient fleet operations of self-driving technologies.

“Bell is proud to partner with A&K Robotics in their goal to pioneer a future where mobility is more efficient, inclusive, and empowering,” said Steve Grywul, vice president, Advanced Solutions Sales, Bell Canada. “As we continue delivering world-class network technologies on Canada’s fastest and most reliable 5G network, our 5G Edge technology is supporting faster processing speeds and reliable, real-time decision making to bolster the performance of A&K’s autonomous micromobility solutions, opening doors to a whole new generation of transportation innovation.”

Delta-Q, a leader in battery charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines, is committed to helping the world's transition into electric energy, while positively impacting the planet.

“We are looking forward to working with the A&K Robotics team to make electrification and self-driving solutions more accessible globally, advancing urban mobility in a sustainable way," said Sarah MacKinnon, CEO, Delta-Q Technologies. "Our collaboration highlights British Columbia's leadership in innovation and commitment to environmental stewardship, driving meaningful progress for communities worldwide."

Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF), a non-profit dedicated to removing barriers for people with disabilities, is collaborating with A&K to help evaluate the meaningful accessibility of new technology from the perspective of those with varying disabilities in order to enhance accessibility in various building environments, including airports and malls.

"The Rick Hansen Foundation continues to embrace innovation in removing barriers for the 1 in 4 Canadians with disabilities,” said Brad McCannell, vice president, Access & Inclusion, the Rick Hansen Foundation. “People with disabilities continue to face numerous barriers on a daily basis and we look forward to collaborating with A&K Robotics to advance meaningful accessibility for all through this new and exciting technology."

About A&K Robotics

A&K Robotics is focused on designing electric micro mobility platforms and self-driving robotic pods to help improve quality of life and positively impact the environment. Its autonomous robots empower people with limited mobility to travel and navigate long distances in places such as airports, malls and museums. Its unique platform is environmentally friendly and designed with diversity in mind. To learn more, please visit https://www.aandkrobotics.com/ .

