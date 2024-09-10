Cognitiv Names Eric Danetz as President

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning AI for marketers, today announced that Eric Danetz has been appointed as the company’s first President. For over two decades, Danetz has held global leadership roles at iconic media brands in addition to advising numerous technology start-ups. Most recently, Danetz was the Global Head of Revenue and member of the Reuters Executive Committee with oversight over all B2C and B2B lines of business. Previously, Danetz was Global Chief Business Officer at Accuweather, where he led an integrated team focused on the development of products that leveraged AI, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and data science to rapidly accelerate diversified revenues within the company. Danetz has also served as an active Board Member of the IAB, in addition to being a member of the Data Center of Excellence.



Danetz will partner with Jeremy Fain, Co-Founder & CEO, to drive continued adoption of Cognitiv’s Deep Learning Advertising Platform. Cognitiv has experienced a dramatic increase in demand for their solutions including ContextGPT and Curation as advertisers embrace new ways to effectively reach audiences at scale. With the breadth and depth of experience to drive strategic and scalable growth across the organization, Danetz will oversee numerous company departments including sales, client success, as well as lead Cognitiv’s strategic go-to-market and agency partnerships.

“Eric is one of the most successful digital media leaders of our generation. He joins Cognitiv at a time of exponential growth, and his strategic industry experience will be key to maximizing our momentum. Advertisers have experienced how our Deep Learning Advertising Platform drives dramatically better results and are shifting their media spend away from traditional ad tech towards AI powered solutions. As President, Eric will deliver critical strategic leadership by aligning initiatives across sales, marketing, product and more. His history of embracing innovation and leading change to drive growth will be an invaluable addition to our executive team as we expand quickly to meet our client and prospect’s needs,” said Jeremy Fain, Co-Founder and CEO of Cognitiv.

Danetz is a true executive leader in media and technology. For more than two decades, Danetz has consistently generated exponential growth in an increasingly complex marketplace. As data and technology have become critical components of advertising, Danetz has been at the helm, connecting product strategy and positioning to client demand. Earlier in his career, Danetz held executive roles at Time Inc, CBS Interactive, IAC, and Ziff Davis. Danetz has also been an advisor to many successful start-ups including The Block, Classy, Remixd, dClimate and VideoByte which was acquired by Kargo.

“Cognitiv’s Deep Learning Advertising Platform is truly the next generation in targeted, measurable, and effective digital advertising. I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time when brands are embracing AI as an innovation that improves performance and drives business outcomes. Cognitiv has an incredible growth opportunity ahead as we expand our footprint and enter new markets,” said Eric Danetz, President at Cognitiv.

