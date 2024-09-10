Cynomi Announces Tim Coach as New Chief Evangelist of Community and Channels

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced that seasoned industry Channel Chief Tim Coach, will be joining the company as Chief Evangelist of Community and Channels beginning September 10.

In addition to representing Cynomi at industry events and supporting the company’s mission to enable cybersecurity management by all MSPs, he will be responsible for continually improving and growing channel relationships, leading community initiatives, and enhancing the global partner experience.

Tim is a well-respected veteran in the MSP community, closely connected to the channel world, and a globally recognized award-winning speaker. With several decades of experience in the industry and multiple leadership positions in his track record, Tim has focused on helping businesses grow through process and innovation. As a Channel Chief, Tim has skyrocketed several start-ups to being recognized on a global scale. He has built out entire channel teams from processes to people to solutions from bare metal by challenging the channel’s status quo. His teams have been recognized as channel leaders and innovators.

Most recently, he served as Global Channel Chief at Pia and had a crucial role in the company’s positioning as a market leader. He was named to CRN’s 2024 Channel Chief list during his time at Pia.

Tim’s passion is focusing on MSPs to help increase the efficiency of a single employee throughout the entire department. As a much sought-after consultant with MSPs from across the entire US, he has worked directly with leadership to increase profitability, improve process and procedure all the way through improving overall company culture in the industry.

He has performed numerous keynotes and presentations, received countless accolades and has become a globally recognized award-winning speaker. Learn more about Tim: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-coach/.

"Tim is a well-known personality in the channel industry and I believe his experience and skills will boost Cynomi’s presence in the market and bring tremendous value to Cynomi as well as our community,” said David Primor, CEO and Founder of Cynomi. “He is a master at understanding the intricacies of running an MSP business at every level and we are excited to bring him onto the Cynomi team. He will help us take Cynomi to the next level and find new and innovative ways to help the MSP community thrive.”

"With my MSP history, my primary goal has always been to bring solutions to the MSP to make their lives easier. Solutions that didn't create more work, but reduced workload with improved outcomes and revenue” said Coach. “Cynomi does exactly that – it provides the path to security. No longer does the MSP have to figure out how to secure their clients on their own. Cynomi offers a partnership where we walk side by side with MSP helping them every step of the way to provide proof their clients are secure." For more information about Cynomi, please visit https://www.cynomi.com/.

About Cynomi

