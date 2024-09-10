Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences:



2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10:55 a.m. ET. Vineet Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.



Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Agarwal will also be participating at the conference.

The live webcasts of the Cantor and Chardan fireside chats can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to affect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

