Boston Semi Equipment Enters Magnetic MEMS Testing Market with Initial Order from Leading Automotive IC Manufacturer

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global leader in advanced automation solutions for the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, today announced it has received an order from a leading global manufacturer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive market for its new Zeus handler configuration for magnetic micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) testing. Follow-on orders are expected after the initial deployment.



“We continue to engineer new solutions at a time when many of our competitors are limiting or ending support for their products,” says Colin M. Scholefield, BSE’s Director of Product Marketing. “By expanding the Zeus handler’s capabilities to include magnetic MEMS testing, we’re reinforcing our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry. We thrive on tackling the complex and unforeseen problems of new and existing customers and bringing our innovations to market.”

The Zeus handler, originally designed for functional test, has been adapted for various applications, including high-power devices and pressure MEMS. This latest configuration enables Zeus to perform magnetic MEMS testing, a critical process in automotive manufacturing in which magnetic field sensing is used for applications such as proximity sensors in vehicles. All configurations are designed to provide customers with the reliability they expect from a mature platform along with the advantages of a custom-tailored design.

The Zeus handler and BSE’s other automation products are supported by a direct global service organization that has received multiple awards for its performance from some of the world’s top integrated device manufacturers (IDMs).

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC is a recognized global leader in test automation technology and services for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers worldwide. Its production-proven gravity and pick-and-place handlers play an important role in ensuring reliable testing of semiconductor devices. BSE brings decades of know-how and rich application history to every customer interaction, and it strives to lower test cell cost of ownership and increase equipment performance.

Company Contact Media Contact Colin Scholefield Mindy Lok Boston Semi Equipment Kiterocket cm.scholefield@bsegroup.com mlok@kiterocket.com Tel: +1 781 273 0090 Tel: +1 480 240 8874

