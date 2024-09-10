RedPocket Mobile Chooses Katapult’s Innovative Solution as its Exclusive Lease-to-Own Option

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, has entered a new exclusive agreement with RedPocket Mobile, a leading telecom provider that offers high quality, affordable, and reliable wireless service and mobile devices. Under the terms of the agreement, RedPocket Mobile has integrated Katapult's innovative lease-to-own (LTO) solution into its checkout flow, making Katapult a direct payment option. Katapult’s LTO option at checkout is expected to allow more nonprime consumers to access top-tier mobile devices with RedPocket Mobile.



"At RedPocket Mobile, we believe that staying connected shouldn’t be limited by financial constraints," said Joshua Berman, the COO of RedPocket Mobile, UNREAL Mobile and FreedomPop. "We understand that the cost of a new device can prevent many from purchasing the mobile phones and devices they want and need. By partnering with Katapult, we're creating a path to ownership for our customers, regardless of credit history. This LTO option, coupled with our affordable phone plans means our customers will have affordable and transparent financing options to meet their mobile connectivity needs."

By offering Katapult's LTO solution, RedPocket Mobile is expanding access to high-quality mobile devices, helping nonprime consumers stay connected in today's digital world. Katapult's LTO solution offers a flexible and transparent alternative to traditional financing, providing significant benefits to consumers, including:

Customers understand the full cost of the product ownership up-front. There are no surprise fees or compounding interest payments. In fact, there are no late fees, ever.

No long-term obligations for the customer – they can either make recurring payments toward owning the purchase outright or return it at any time.

Financial flexibility that can make an LTO purchase more economically attractive and accessible than traditional financing.



"We are pleased to integrate with RedPocket Mobile to make essential mobile devices more accessible to nonprime customers across the country," said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. "Mobile phones are vital tools that allow people to connect with loved ones, engage in work, pursue education and so much more. This new relationship will empower many individuals who are underserved by traditional financing to obtain the mobile technology they need to thrive in today’s digital age."

Hundreds of merchants are leveraging Katapult’s LTO solution to help expand their businesses. Key merchant benefits of a partnership with Katapult include:

Merchants have access to new shoppers who can drive incremental sales

Higher conversion rates and lower cart abandonment

Opportunities to drive repeat customer purchase rates higher

No merchant recourse from customer defaults

No interchange costs to the merchant related to the transaction

No risks from out-of-window returns

If you are a retailer interested in directly integrating Katapult’s LTO solution to boost your business and customer base, please contact sales@katapult.com. Consumers interested in unlocking financial purchasing power through personalized lease-to-own plans can download our app in the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on our LTO offering, consumers can also visit our website.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omnichannel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative mobile app featuring Katapult Pay(R), consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

