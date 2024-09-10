Infinidat Strengthens Relationship with Red Hat, Affirms InfiniBox® and CSI Driver for OpenShift Virtualization

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that its InfiniBox® solution has been successfully tested to work with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This technical validation opens new possibilities for enterprise customers and channel partners to deploy, migrate, and manage new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads and virtualized applications using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This milestone builds on the success that Infinidat has had with the certified InfiniBox Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver for petabyte-scale Kubernetes deployments of Red Hat OpenShift in hybrid and multi-cloud environments for both high performance enterprise primary storage and data protection/backup needs.



Infinidat is expanding its strong, long-term relationship with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, by leveraging the Infinidat team’s extensive experience in virtualization to modernize data infrastructures. Infinidat has demonstrated that it delivers a scalable, supported and consistent solution for VM-based applications and workloads, designed for enterprise hybrid multi-cloud deployments. The certified CSI driver is the key underlying enabler for Infinidat’s enterprise storage solution to deliver enterprise storage and data protection on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

“We value our close relationship with Red Hat, and we see our InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA enabled on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as a key step forward for enterprises and service providers interested in deploying OpenShift Virtualization and our industry-leading enterprise storage capabilities to achieve real-world application performance, cyber storage resilience, reduced storage CAPEX and OPEX, and greater simplicity,” said Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat. “Infinidat supports virtualized and containerized applications with an integrated set of trusted tools that maximize the advantages of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on a unified platform.”

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization represents a unified approach to enable IT organizations to bring standard VM-based workloads to Kubernetes and container deployments, helping eliminate the workflow and development silos that typically exist between traditional and cloud-native application stacks. Red Hat OpenShift offers a more consistent foundation to deliver Kubernetes applications, especially benefiting hybrid cloud management models.

“We are very excited to extend our collaboration with Infinidat as part of our partner ecosystem to help contribute to the transformative impact of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization,” said Kevin Kennedy, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. “By working closely with our trusted partners, such as Infinidat, we are empowering customers with greater confidence and more flexibility to use our modern application platform to meet their organization’s virtualization needs today and in the future.”

By bringing new and existing applications to the same architecture, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides a consistent development experience and improves an enterprise’s ability to deliver quickly on innovation. Once VMs are migrated to and managed by Red Hat OpenShift, they can be containerized over time, or be maintained as virtual machines. This allows users to develop and deliver hybrid applications built on containers and VMs to run side-by-side on the same platform.

“Red Hat and Infinidat combine for a powerful collaboration helping businesses navigate the changing virtualization landscape and establish strategic paths towards VM infrastructure migrations,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director at the Enterprise Strategy Group. “Cloud-native applications are the future of business innovation and new application development, but a large number of enterprises still have significant investments in mission and business-critical applications that run as traditional virtual machines. As organizations increasingly prioritize flexibility, more businesses are building a roadmap to migration and manage virtual machines using technologies like Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.”

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

