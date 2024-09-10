AmericaFirst Funds Trust Announces Changes to Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmericaFirst Funds, a subsidiary of DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced that effective August 9, 2024, David Friedensohn, Monica Himes and Allan Siegel have resigned from their positions as independent directors.



The Trust is pleased to announce the election of three new independent directors by shareholder proxy vote: Dr. Prabir Datta, Darryl Robinson and Mark Gronet. These individuals are seasoned senior investment executives who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in asset management, risk management, investment operations and sales.

"We are appreciative for the service and commitment by our outgoing directors," said Daniel Lew, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of AmericaFirst Wealth Management, adviser to the Trust. "We are excited to welcome our new directors, who will undoubtedly enhance the Trust's expertise and provide valuable insights to support the Trust's growth and success."

The new directors' biographies are as follows:

Dr. Prabir Datta is an accomplished senior executive within the asset management industry, with significant experience in operations, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Noteworthy experiences include his pivotal role as the Chief Operating Officer at Constellation Capital Management, a top-tier Boutique Credit Hedge Fund, where he was instrumental in restructuring processes and ensuring regulatory compliance. Dr. Datta has a PhD in Finance from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an MBA in Finance from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, India, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani India.



Darryl Robinson is a seasoned professional with a remarkable career spanning the real estate industry. Darryl is currently a Managing Principal at NewQuest Crosswell with a proven track record as a commercial real estate developer, disciplined investor and insightful operator. He is also a partner with NewQuest Properties, a vertically integrated firm managing a portfolio exceeding $2 billion in assets. Additionally, Darryl is a co-founder and manager at C2R Capital Management that engages in private real estate lending. He holds a degree in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Alabama.



Mark Gronet is a seasoned professional whose career in the finance and business world is marked by remarkable achievements and contributions. Notably, Mark was a managing director and led institutional sales at Buckingham Research, an established boutique Wall Street equity research and trading firm and was highly successful in growing the research sales business substantially. He also had an earlier career in human resources where he rose to the position of President at Robert Olivier & Associations, a human resource consulting firm. Mark has a BS in Business Economics from the College of New Jersey.



The Trust looks forward to benefiting from the new directors' expertise and perspectives as it continues to navigate the evolving investment landscape and deliver value to its shareholders.

About AmericaFirst Funds

AmericaFirst Funds is a mutual fund trust dedicated to providing investors with access to a range of investment strategies that encompass income, capital growth, and opportunistic approaches. Our investment process encompasses top-down and bottom-up analysis, analyzing the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, monetary and interest rate policy, fundamental and trend analysis, quantitative and technical analysis. We provide in-depth weekly investment outlooks and analysis for our clients and provide accessibility for our clients to our key investment professionals.

For more information, please visit: www.americafirst.fund

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company with a presence across a range of dynamic market sectors, including Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, and Alternative Energy. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and asset development, DSS enhances shareholder value through selective IPO spin-offs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has laid a robust foundation for sustainable growth, establishing a diverse portfolio of companies poised to excel in multiple high-growth industries.

For more information on DSS visit https://www.dssworld.com

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of AmericaFirst Funds. This and other important information about our Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained on this website, or by calling 1-877-217-8501. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The AmericaFirst Fund’s are distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

DSS Inc. Investor Relations

IR@dssworld.com

+1 (585) 565-2422