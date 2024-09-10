WTW appoints Colin Dutkiewicz to further expand its market-leading capital advisory business

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, has today announced the appointment of Colin Dutkiewicz as Senior Director to its Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business. Headquartered in London, Dutkiewicz will leverage his reinsurance, transaction and capital management expertise to further expand WTW’s market-leading capital advisory business.



Dutkiewicz has spent over 30 years in the life re/insurance industry and joins WTW from Aon, where he served as Global Head of Life for its Reinsurance Solutions business. In that role, he was responsible for bringing together the company’s regional resources to maximize its global Life capability and revenue growth. Prior to this, Dutkiewicz was Global Actuary at Swiss Re in its Life and Health business management team.

Tammy Richardson, Managing Director and European Regional Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “We are delighted that Colin has joined our team given the significant leadership roles that he has held in the past. He brings proven business building experience and his deep knowledge of the (re)insurance industry will strengthen our global transaction and capital advisory capabilities, elevating client experience across the business.”

Colin Dutkiewicz said: “I am thrilled to join WTW and contribute to the continued success of the hugely experienced and talented ICT business. I look forward to collaborating with our regional teams to provide innovative solutions that deliver exceptional value to our clients in Europe and beyond.”

