Exterro Bolsters Industry-Leading Legal Hold Solution with New Features

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc ., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions that empower legal and IT professionals to navigate complex e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response challenges, today introduced several key enhancements to its industry-leading legal hold solution.



Fully integrated into Exterro’s data risk management platform, the new Request Management module empowers legal teams to implement configurable, repeatable, and defensible e-discovery task management. With Request Management, e-discovery professionals can automate critical process workflows, whether at a law firm, legal service provider, or on an in-house team. Configurable templates and customized automation rules enable teams to track and execute on collection, matter intake, preservation requests, data processing, legal holds, and more. Real-time dashboards and advanced reporting options empower executives and managers to monitor progress, identify problems, and overcome challenges quickly and efficiently.

“Request Management gives legal teams a project management solution that was purpose-built for e-discovery,” said Brad Harris, Vice President of E-Discovery Solutions at Exterro. “E-Discovery is both detail-oriented and time-sensitive, so teams need trustworthy, efficient technology that supports them while they manage multiple, complex legal matters at the same time. Request Management helps ensure that projects stay on track and that teams don’t make mistakes that run afoul of courts’ requirements.”

In addition to Request Management, Exterro also recently rolled out a new, enhanced user experience. With this modern view, users can take advantage of all the power of Exterro Review, ESI Vault, and Legal Hold in a more streamlined, intuitive experience. Its matter-centric presentation gives users a unified snapshot of their matters to quickly understand, manage and complete e-discovery workflows from preservation to review and production.

Additional upgrades and innovative features will continue to be released in the Exterro e-discovery and data risk management platform throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, including:

Increased access to and capabilities within Exterro Assist , an AI-powered natural language assistant that provides context-sensitive assistance, advanced reporting and simplified task execution

, an AI-powered natural language assistant that provides context-sensitive assistance, advanced reporting and simplified task execution A near-native Slack Viewer that allows review teams to view, search and interact with ESI in the context in which it was created, making it easier and faster to review

that allows review teams to view, search and interact with ESI in the context in which it was created, making it easier and faster to review Continued development of advanced connectors to key enterprise applications including support for M365 Premium, Crashplan, and Azure file storage.



About Exterro

Exterro offers the most comprehensive software platform for managing data risks. Busy legal and IT leaders use our powerful technology solutions to navigate complex e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response challenges in a unified platform. Our software is used by thousands of industry-leading businesses, government agencies and law firms across the world.

