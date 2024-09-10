WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCED AS AN OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF FIRST-EVER EVEREST NORTH AMERICAN CURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Houston, TX, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inaugural Everest North American Curling Club Championships is thrilled to announce that World Financial Group (WFG) is an Official Sponsor of the groundbreaking event set to take place on September 17-18 in Colorado. The Championships will showcase the highest level of competition for amateur curling and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network at 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET in the U.S and on TSN in Canada.

Created by Everest Funeral Concierge, The Everest North American Curling Club Championships, is a collaboration with Curling Canada and USA Curling, bringing together the top club teams from both countries, elevating the competition to a North American scale. This will be the first time that the US and Canadian Club Champions have had the opportunity to compete for a North American Championship, filling a void that has long existed in amateur curling.

"WFG has been a tremendous supporter of curling for decades, and an incredible partner for Everest for many years, so we are thrilled to have them as part of this exciting new chapter in curling,” said Mark Duffey, President and CEO, Everest Funeral Concierge. Adding, “as with everything WFG supports, this innovative Championship will elevate the community and provide new pathways for the sport.”

“We are excited to come alongside Everest and sponsor the first-ever North American Curling Club Championships games,” said President of WFG, Todd Buchanan. “WFG has a beloved history with the sport, sponsoring curling events in Canada in previous years. Some of our Canadian agents are renowned curling athletes, who we proudly support and continue to watch their professional career flourish. It’s great to see the curling ‘fever’ has caught on in the U.S. and we welcomed the opportunity to support this premier event.”

WFG is a leading provider of financial services in the US and Canada. The organization offers best-in-class solutions to individuals and families via life insurance, retirement and wealth-building strategies designed to protect middle-class North Americans. Its network of independent agents is one of the fastest growing entrepreneurial opportunities across both countries.

The Championships break new ground in the sport, catering specifically to club-level curlers who may not have the time or resources to compete at the professional level but who have the skills to represent their country at a higher level. The event opens an exciting avenue for these curlers to represent their countries.

Everest is known for its commitment to elevating the sport of curling through innovative events and sponsorships, including Everest-Ferbey Pro Am and the made-for-TV Everest Curling Challenge, with Canadian sports broadcaster TSN.

World Financial Group’s more than 78,000 agents are dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies.

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., in California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC, and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc. The WFG companies are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation.

In Canada, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFGIAC), offers life insurance and segregated funds. WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS) offers mutual funds by properly licensed individuals. WFGIA, WFGIAC and WFGS are affiliated companies. The WFG companies are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation

Residents of California who wish to be independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must already have a life license. Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

Those U.S. agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and federally Registered Investment Advisor.

To learn more, visit www.WorldFinancialGroup.com

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with our life insurance company partners, to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. Serving as an impartial advocate for families, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. More than 25 million people across the U.S., Canada, and the UK are covered by Everest. Visit www.EverestFuneral.com for more information.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Toyota, ISS (Ice, Sports & Solar), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of the World Curling Federation and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest ‘little rocker’ (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 20, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair. To learn more, visit www.curlingcanada.ca.