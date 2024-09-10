Global Green Cleaning Agents &Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% (2024 - 2034), Covering Various Cleaning Agent Types, Technologies, End-Use Areas,& Regions;TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green cleaning agents and technologies in the automatic pipe cleaning system focus on using environmentally friendly substances and innovative methods to maintain and clean pipes. These approaches aim to minimize environmental impact while ensuring effective cleaning. The global market for green cleaning agents and technologies in automatic pipe cleaning systems is expanding as industries seek more sustainable solutions. These systems utilize eco-friendly cleaning agents that are biodegradable and non-toxic, minimizing environmental impact while ensuring effective cleaning. They are employed in various sectors including manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and utilities, where maintaining clean pipes is crucial for operational efficiency and product quality.

In manufacturing, green cleaning agents help in removing contaminants from production lines, thereby extending the lifespan of equipment and reducing downtime. In the food and beverage industry, these agents ensure compliance with stringent hygiene standards while being safe for the environment. Pharmaceutical companies use them to maintain sterile conditions in pipelines. Utilities benefit from these technologies by improving the efficiency of water treatment processes. Overall, the integration of green cleaning agents in automatic pipe cleaning systems represents a significant advancement toward sustainable industrial practices.

Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System

TYPE PROPERTIES CAPABILITIES APPLICATIONS Eco-Friendly Chemical Cleaners Biodegradable, non-toxic, low environmental impact Effectively removes a wide range of contaminants; safe for regular use Manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, utilities Natural Cleaning Agents Derived from natural sources, often plant-based; less harsh Gentle on surfaces; minimizes chemical residues; effective cleaning Food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, environmentally sensitive areas Water-Based Solutions Low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), less hazardous to health Provides efficient cleaning with reduced chemical exposure General industrial cleaning, water treatment facilities, food processing

Manufacturers Approach Towards Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market

Manufacturers in the global green cleaning agents and technologies market for automatic pipe cleaning systems are increasingly adopting sustainable practices. They are prioritizing the development of eco-friendly cleaning solutions, including biodegradable chemicals and plant-based surfactants, to comply with environmental regulations and satisfy consumer demand.

Companies are investing in advanced technologies like electrolyzed water systems and ultrasonic cleaning, which reduce reliance on harmful substances and enhance efficiency. Additionally, manufacturers are emphasizing transparency in their supply chains and offering comprehensive product certifications to build trust. This approach not only supports environmental sustainability but also aligns with the growing trend towards green and responsible industrial practices.

In February 2022, Essity, a major player in the hygiene and health sectors, acquired Legacy Converting, Inc., a US company known for its professional wiping and cleaning products. The acquisition, valued at USD 40 million with an additional potential earnout of USD 10 million, was completed on a cash and debt-free basis. Essity, recognized for its leading Tork brand, is the largest provider of professional hygiene products and services worldwide.

In April 2021, Unilever introduced a groundbreaking laundry capsule made from industrial carbon emissions, in collaboration with LanzaTech and India Glycols. This innovative surfactant, derived from industrial emissions rather than fossil fuels, is the result of a new partnership and advanced biotechnology, marking a first in the industry.

Natural Cleaning Agents are Anticipated to Trigger the Market Growth in Upcoming Years



Natural cleaning agents are derived from plant-based or biodegradable materials, offer a safer alternative to traditional chemicals by reducing environmental and health impacts. They effectively clean while minimizing toxic residues and supporting sustainability goals. The increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products has prompted manufacturers to invest in and launch new natural cleaning solutions.

Companies are continuously innovating, developing products with improved efficacy and environmental benefits. Daily, new offerings enter the market, featuring advanced formulations and sustainable packaging. This trend not only meets growing demand but also aligns with global shifts towards greener and more responsible cleaning practices. For instance, in September 2022, CloroxPro, a prominent manufacturer known for its popular Clorox products, introduced Clorox EcoClean™, a new line of environmentally friendly cleaners. Also, in October 2022, Betco, a major player in the cleaning industry, unveiled a new series of probiotic cleaning solutions branded as EnviroZyme Probiotic Solutions. These products are designed without harsh chemicals and feature biodegradable packaging, emphasizing sustainability and safety.

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market Players

Airblast B.V.

Aqua Drill International

Goodway Technologies

HydroChemPSC

Innovas Technologies

Jetstream of Houston, LLP

Karcher

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

NLB Corporation

StoneAge, Inc.

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Veolia Group

Other Industry Participants

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market Segmentation



The global green cleaning agents and technologies in automatic pipe cleaning system market has been segmented on the basis of cleaning agent type, technology, end use sector, which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market Cleaning Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Eco-Friendly Chemical Cleaners Biodegradable cleaners Non-toxic and non-corrosive agents Plant-based surfactants Others

Natural Cleaning Agents Enzyme-based cleaners Citrus-based solvents Vinegar and baking soda solutions Others

Water-Based Solutions

Others

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Mechanical Cleaning

Hydrodynamic Cleaning

Chemical Cleaning

Biological Cleaning

Others

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market End Use Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Green Cleaning Agents And Technologies In Automatic Pipe Cleaning System Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

