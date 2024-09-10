Vistar Media’s Traditional Out-of-Home Planning Software, Adstruc, is Now Available to the US Marketplace





NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , announced today the availability of its Adstruc traditional OOH planning software to all U.S. customers. Following the acquisition of Adstruc from PJX Media in April, the planning software is now fully available under the Vistar umbrella for clients looking to streamline their traditional OOH workflows. The new offering has the potential to save an average of 30% or more of media planner’s time per week, and positions Vistar Media as the first programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company to bring static planning under its suite of technology solutions.

“The integration of Adstruc into our U.S. operations is a significant development in how we can work with our customers,” said Raj Lala, VP, U.S. Demand Sales and Development at Vistar Media. “At its core, Adstruc’s software simplifies and expedites the traditional OOH planning process for our buyers alongside our programmatic offerings. Adstruc, now being a Vistar platform, enables us to offer one of the most advanced planning tools available to the wider OOH ecosystem — making it easier for our customers to focus on running impactful, holistic campaigns in the real world.”

For almost 15 years, Adstruc’s software has been a core tool for agencies, replacing their routine tasks with automated efficiencies across the traditional OOH planning, buying and selling workflow. Now, Adstruc’s trusted technology is bolstered by Vistar’s engineering, superior customer support and experience scaling software globally. The software is already integrated with a robust supply network, connecting agencies with premium inventory from more than 1,500 media owners including JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Outfront Media, GSTV and more.

Current beta customers of Adstruc include large agency holding companies, independent agencies, OOH speciality shops and media trade groups.

“Vistar has been a trusted media partner since day 1 and I’m excited about how they’re going to help elevate our OOH planning process,” said Brian Rappaport, CEO & Founder of Quan Media Group. “With Adstruc, our team can now generate plans faster using audience insights, streamline the RFP process with our vendors and also export any client materials we may need — all within a single platform. This frees us from time-consuming manual processes, enabling us to focus on what truly matters: creating the best OOH campaign experiences for our clients. We truly are blending the best in ad tech with an anecdotal approach and that’s win/win.”

Key Benefits of Adstruc

Seamless Inventory & Audience Insights: Access comprehensive OOH inventory data in one place, and leverage first and third-party audience insights. This ensures campaigns align with target audience demographics, locations and goals, giving clients confidence in expected ROI.

Access comprehensive OOH inventory data in one place, and leverage first and third-party audience insights. This ensures campaigns align with target audience demographics, locations and goals, giving clients confidence in expected ROI. Compelling Client Presentations: Automate proposals that clearly demonstrate campaign strategies, justifications and expected outcomes.

Automate proposals that clearly demonstrate campaign strategies, justifications and expected outcomes. Vendor Communication Facilitation: Communicate directly with vendors through the platform, simplifying RFPs and negotiations with media owners. This benefits both buyers and sellers, as media owners can quickly respond to RFPs and streamline their own processes.

Communicate directly with vendors through the platform, simplifying RFPs and negotiations with media owners. This benefits both buyers and sellers, as media owners can quickly respond to RFPs and streamline their own processes. Centralized Knowledge Repository: Store and access historical campaign data, insights and best practices in one centralized location, ensuring continuity and knowledge sharing across teams.

Store and access historical campaign data, insights and best practices in one centralized location, ensuring continuity and knowledge sharing across teams. Unlocking Bigger Budgets: Adstruc's data-driven tools and enhanced client presentation capabilities empower agencies to craft more persuasive, impactful campaigns that resonate with clients and drive greater investment in OOH advertising.



"Adstruc, now part of Vistar, effectively bridges the gap between traditional and programmatic OOH, enabling buyers to approach campaigns more holistically,” shares Ian Dallimore, Vice President of Digital Growth at Lamar Advertising Company. “Its software simplifies workflows, speeds up negotiations and centralizes communication, making the entire process more efficient for both buyers and sellers. It's exciting to see Vistar meeting modern buyers where they want to be met, equipping them with the right tools to succeed."

Currently available to U.S. advertising clients, Adstruc will be rolled out across Canada and APAC in 2025. To learn more about Adstruc and how you can take advantage of this traditional planning software, reach out to Vistar today .

About Vistar Media