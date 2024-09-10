Haivision Continues Momentum in Defense Industry with Innovations in AI, 5G, and Real-Time Video

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced strong momentum in the defense industry with a series of large-scale customer wins, new technology partnerships, and innovative products leveraging the latest developments in AI, 5G, and real-time video.



Haivision is at the forefront of delivering mission-critical video solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the defense and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) sectors. Haivision’s technology ensures that these communities have instant, secure access to real-time data and video, empowering them to make swift, informed decisions. In 2024, Haivision reinforced its commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for the most vital missions. Here are some of Haivision’s most recent standout achievements:

$61.2 Million USD Production Agreement with United States Navy: In early September 2024, Haivision was awarded a significant five-year production agreement by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), with an estimated total value of $61.2 million USD (approximately $82 million CAD). This strategic agreement positions Haivision at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge combat visualization and video distribution systems for the US Navy's Surface Combatant Fleet.





Haivision is collaborating with Shield AI to bring together trusted ISR solutions for full-motion video with AI object detection for defense and ISR applications. By integrating Shield AI’s object detection technology within Haivision's Kraken video processing platform, Haivision’s defense customers will benefit from improved situational awareness using artificial intelligence to detect and track objects more efficiently and quickly than is possible with the human eye. This will result in the ability to monitor more video feeds and, ultimately, enable quicker, life-saving decision making. 5G Innovation with Airbus Defense and Space: Haivision also recently announced its participation in a multi-year consortium with Airbus Defense and Space called the Air!5G project. This consortium is building land- and sea-based tactical 5G communication systems that support mission-critical operations during emergencies when network infrastructure is compromised or absent. This project aims to replace legacy radio communications with 5G, IP-based technology, and represents a new growth area for Haivision. Central to this initiative, Haivision was selected as the sole technology provider tasked with developing the 5G wireless video/audio streaming technology.





Haivision Makito encoder series provides ultra-low latency video encoding of full motion imagery and metadata from fixed or mobile military-grade deployments, even in the harshest environments. Kraken video processing platform optimizes real-time full motion video and metadata for transmission over any network, ensuring interoperability and compatibility with downstream systems for defense and ISR applications. Haivision Command 360 is a complete video wall solution for operation and command centers that enables defense and government agencies to visualize and dynamically respond to urgent situations. Haivision Media Platform is the only open video distribution system over IP on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) providing multi-site IPTV, live video monitoring and recording, and secure video delivery, and meeting the extensive cybersecurity and interoperability testing requirements of DoD customers. Unveiled at SOF Week 2024, Haivision Play ISR is the newest product in Haivision’s ISR video solution ecosystem, a free software application for playback of low-latency video streams with embedded KLV metadata. This tool makes it easy for anybody within an organization to watch ISR streams, bringing new users into the Haivision product ecosystem.

“Haivision has a long history of providing government and defense organizations with mission-critical solutions for making informed decisions faster,” said Mirko Wicha, Founder and CEO of Haivision. “Our latest innovations, partnerships, and customer acquisitions underscore our commitment to the defense market.”

Haivision’s mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions help government and defense organizations make informed decisions faster. Deployed worldwide, Haivision’s products adhere to strict government and industry standards to ensure security, reliability, and interoperability in mission-critical environments. To learn more, visit haivision.com/industries/government-defense/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

