Genasys Selected by Oregon to Power Emergency Response Planning and Evacuation Management

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a multi-year contract with the State of Oregon’s Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) for Genasys EVAC (EVAC) emergency response planning and evacuation management software. The new contract provides EVAC advanced evacuation software to all of Oregon’s 36 counties and nine Tribes to manage emergency evacuations more effectively across the state.



As Oregon deals with more frequent and severe disasters, EVAC software empowers emergency services to quickly create and update evacuation plans, run realistic simulations, and respond faster during an emergency.

“Changing, exporting, and adding evacuation zones for alerts used to be slow and complicated,” offered Nick Vora, Emergency Manager for Union County. “With Genasys, the process is much faster. You can select and adjust an area and get it ready for alerts in just a few minutes. This quick turnaround makes managing emergency alerts much easier and more efficient.”

“Genasys Protect was instrumental in notifying community members of evacuations during the Falls and Telephone Fires in Harney County,” added Melinda Todd, Harney County Emergency Manager. “When time is of the essence, being able to instantly notify community members of updated evacuation levels is crucial. We loved the ease of use and the ability to train new staff members on how to use it in under one minute.”

“In the aftermath of Oregon’s devastating 2020 fire season, we tested EVAC in Deschutes and Jackson counties,” said Ken Kehmna, retired fire chief, Special Operations Advisor for the Western Fire Chiefs Association, and Genasys Senior Advisor. “Both counties experienced impressive results and adopted EVAC, now leading to its statewide use.”

“Even well-prepared communities face challenges with evacuations, especially when multiple areas are affected,” said Ed Flick, Director of OREM. “We’re thrilled to offer this new software to all our counties and Tribes. This tool will help emergency managers make quick and informed decisions to keep everyone safe. Over the last week, the tool was used to coordinate evacuations for the Rail Ridge Fire in Grant, Crook, and Wheeler Counties, which is Oregon’s top priority wildfire.”

Michael Smith, Senior Vice President of Genasys Protect, said, “Multi-threat planning and modeling, flexible, intelligent zone-based evacuation management, a common operating picture across agencies, cross-jurisdictional awareness, actionable information, clear communication, and the EVAC Mobile App that provides residents and visitors real-time alerts and information, make EVAC an essential life safety solution for rural areas, towns, cities, counties, and states.”

EVAC is the only platform that provides a unique set of data-driven decision support tools that help emergency responders determine the proper scope of an evacuation before issuing an evacuation order, replacing guesswork with intelligence.

Purpose built for all hazards, EVAC provides a comprehensive set of evacuation management tools that make it quick and easy for fire service, law enforcement, and emergency management to build and maintain evacuation plans, train using accurate evacuation simulations and scenarios, and conduct life safety evacuations that reduce incident recognition to community notification time from hours to minutes.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.