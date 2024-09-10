LegalOps.com Announces Winners of Inaugural “Running Legal Like a Business” Awards

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalOps.com is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 “Running Legal Like a Business” Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements of in-house legal departments, legal technology, and service providers, and individuals who turn innovative ideas into realized solutions.



This year’s winners are driving significant change in their respective businesses through cutting-edge technologies, streamlined workflows, and exceptional client service.

“The 2024 Running Legal Like a Business Awards celebrate those who are not only redefining legal department management, but are also setting new benchmarks for operational excellence,” said Connie Brenton, co-founder and CEO of LegalOps.com. “We are proud to honor these trailblazers who exemplify the future of our industry and inspire others to follow their lead.”

Each submission for the 2024 awards was carefully evaluated by the LegalOps.com panel of industry experts, with particular focus on their impactful outcomes.

Winners were celebrated at “Running Legal Like a Business” Awards Ceremony at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as part of RLLB 2024, the must-attend corporate legal industry event of the year. The winners are:

Excellence in Intellectual Property Operations (IP Ops):

Meta (Jeremiah Chan and the Patent, Licensing and Open-Source Team)



Best Use of AI in a Legal Department:

DHL (Mark Smolik)

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP (Andrew Medeiros)

Workday (Greg Bennett and Kristi Johnson, Evisort)



Innovation in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:

Meta (Mike Binns)

Mercedes-Benz USA Legal Team

“40 Under 40” in Legal Operations Management:

Aisleigh Mc Gann, Aon

Angie Nolet, Redfin

Chris McCloy, Citigroup

Dolapo Olushola-Uwaifo, Baker Donelson

Emily Teuben, PayPal

Jessica Vander Ploeg, Belron

Sandy MacDonnell, Docusign

Tom Kelly, Equinix

Innovation Excellence Award:

Equinix (Marcelo Peviani)

GoPro, Inc. (Michelle Shores)

Best Transformation Project:

Flex (Justin Schwartz)

Mercedes-Benz USA, Legal Team

UBS (Vincenzo Purificato)

Vonage (Carol Hopperton, Marco Salcedo)

Excellence in Vendor Management:

Wells Fargo (Ashley Woodill)



Excellence in Mentorship:

DocuSign



Excellence in Litigation Operations:

FedEx Corp. (Jason Norris and Paula Allan)



Premier Provider Award:

Fulcrum GT

Tonkean

QuintoAndar



