Canadian Hearing Services Awards Unprecedented Number of Scholarships to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students for the 2024-2025 Academic Year

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Hearing Services is proud to announce the awarding of 30 post-secondary scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students across Canada for the 2024-2025 academic year. This year marks a significant milestone, with the most scholarships awarded in our history, further demonstrating our commitment to empowering a new generation through education.

Since the launch of our National Scholarship Program in 2017, we have awarded 163 scholarships, making this the largest scholarship program in Canada that exclusively supports Deaf and hard of hearing students. These scholarships help break down financial barriers to post-secondary education, ensuring that Deaf and hard of hearing students can realize their academic potential.

"Our National Scholarship Program is about more than just financial support; it’s about creating opportunities for Deaf and hard of hearing students to thrive," said Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services. "This year’s record number of scholarships is a testament to our ongoing commitment to education and empowerment. We are incredibly proud of these students and excited to see the impact they will make in the future."

Scholarship Recipient, O’Malley Holmes (Carleton University) expressed her heartfelt thanks for this scholarship opportunity. “I’ve learned that many Canadian Deaf children don’t have equal opportunities in education to their counterparts. Thank you to Canadian Hearing Services for helping me and many other Deaf students start to envision a future for ourselves and provide ample opportunities for getting there,” said O’Malley Holmes.

This achievement would not have been possible without the generous support of our donors, corporate sponsors, and participants in our annual Golf Tournament. We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of the National Scholarship Program.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Canadian Hearing Services proudly offers scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students to break down financial barriers to post-secondary education. Our National Scholarship Program, which launched in 2017, is the largest scholarship program in Canada that exclusively supports Deaf and hard of hearing students.

Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada. Scholarship grants are $3,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Grants may be applied to cover tuition, residence, and educational resources. Students who receive funding remain eligible for the same level of funding for up to four consecutive years.

A committee of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing business leaders and academics review the application process each year. Scholarships are awarded based on financial and accommodation needs along with other factors.

ABOUT CHS

Canadian Hearing Services is the country’s leading provider of professional programs, services, and products that enable Deaf and hard of hearing Canadians to overcome barriers to participation. It is the largest organization of its kind in North America and holds the prestigious designation of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada. Building on its 84-year history following a remarkable and ambitious transformation, Canadian Hearing Services has become a modern, progressive, and professional organization well-positioned for growth, and fully executing growth strategies both nationally and internationally. With multiple locations and hundreds of employees, Canadian Hearing Services offers a complete roster of end-to-end essential and leading edge clinical and social services, as well as Canada’s most robust and expansive digital provider of hearing health related products and services.

