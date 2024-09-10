BodyBilt Continues Innovation Trend with New LabPro Stool

NAVASOTA, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ErgoGenesis Workplace Solutions, LLC, the manufacturer of BodyBilt seating solutions for laboratory, office, home, and intensive-use environments, is announcing the release of its latest innovation, the LabPro Stool.



The new LabPro stool made in the USA by BodyBilt, is designed to improve posture and reduce physical stress caused by limited mobility and repetitive motions while working. The LabPro stool has been engineered specifically to meet the needs of the laboratory worker: improving circulation, reducing fatigue, and helping to prevent musculoskeletal disorders that can occur from long hours in laboratory environments. The LabPro Stool features a unique self-weighing mechanism that provides a synchronized posture control system, allowing users to adjust the stool to achieve the highest level of seated comfort.

With over 38 years of research and innovation, BodyBilt is the recognized leader in ergonomic seating. It provides an unmatched breadth and depth of chair and stool offerings specific to a wide array of tasks.

Specifically, BodyBilt is an industry leader when it comes to addressing the needs of high-growth, lab-driven healthcare clientele, such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, Purdue University, Abbott Labs, AstraZeneca, Quest Diagnostics, Medtronic, the Veterans Administration Hospitals, WL Gore and many others. This core competence is attained via modular product design, sustainable component elements, and inherent production flexibility. The LabPro Stool features handmade construction, a contoured seat, a height-adjustable seat and back, and both antimicrobial and antimicrobial-free fabric options. With this system, you can customize your sitting position to prevent discomfort and pain associated with prolonged sitting.

BodyBilt seating solutions use only the highest-quality materials and are designed with state-of-the-art engineering. High-quality seating costs can be directly recouped by a measurable increase in productivity from comfort, injury risk mitigation, and the longevity of the stool’s life cycle.

BodyBilt focuses on sourcing/manufacturing with more environmentally friendly materials and plastics engineering processes to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. BodyBilt uses environmentally sustainable foams and fabrics that feature 78-100% recycled polyesters/nylons and employs BIOH Hybrid foams containing no harmful CFS, thereby reducing dependency on foreign oil and leaving a smaller environmental footprint.

BodyBilt continues to innovate to provide the best workplace seating to reduce pressure and pain and promote healthy posture. For more information about BodyBilt and its range of ergonomic chairs, please visit bodybilt.com .

About BodyBilt

BodyBilt leads through the tradition of value-added workplace seating comfort and quality by designing its ergonomic engineering and technology to optimize an employee's working environment. As a principal ergonomic solutions provider, BodyBilt offers the ability to single-source ergonomic seating and accessory products, ranging from general Tasks to complex Manufacturing and Laboratory and Intensive Use to Executive seating for all industries with a 38-year history of manufacturing excellence. Utilizing NASA research to implement the body's natural position in a weightless environment allows users to focus more energy on productive creativity. BodyBilt continues to innovate to provide the best workplace seating to reduce pressure and pain and promote healthy posture.

