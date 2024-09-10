API Testing Research Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Accelerating Digital Transformation Initiatives Throws the Spotlight on Robust API Testing Frameworks

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "API Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for API Testing was estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

API testing has become an essential practice in modern software development, ensuring the reliability, security, and performance of application programming interfaces (APIs). As APIs act as the backbone for connecting various software components, microservices, and third-party integrations, the need for rigorous testing is paramount. The importance of API testing is underscored by the shift towards microservices architecture, which involves breaking down applications into smaller, interconnected services.

This architectural trend, while offering greater scalability and flexibility, also introduces complexities in communication between services, making API testing crucial to prevent failures and ensure seamless integration. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications and the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things (IoT) devices have expanded the scope of API testing, demanding more sophisticated tools and techniques to manage the complexities of these interconnected systems.



What Are The Latest Innovations in API Testing?



The API testing landscape is evolving rapidly, with technological advancements leading the way in automated testing and intelligent analytics. One of the key innovations is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into API testing tools, enabling predictive analysis and automated generation of test cases. These intelligent testing solutions can identify potential issues before they occur, significantly reducing the time and effort required for manual testing.

Additionally, the rise of low-code and no-code platforms has introduced user-friendly API testing tools, allowing non-technical users to perform comprehensive tests without deep programming knowledge. This democratization of API testing is particularly beneficial in agile development environments, where speed and flexibility are critical. Furthermore, the shift towards continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines has necessitated the development of API testing tools that seamlessly integrate with DevOps workflows, ensuring that APIs are tested thoroughly and continuously throughout the development lifecycle.



How Are Regulatory and Security Concerns Shaping API Testing?



Regulatory and security concerns are increasingly influencing the API testing market, with organizations prioritizing compliance and data protection more than ever. As data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA impose stringent requirements on how data is handled and shared, API testing has become a critical component in ensuring that APIs adhere to these legal standards. Security testing, in particular, has gained prominence as APIs become common targets for cyberattacks.

The proliferation of open APIs, especially in sectors like finance and healthcare, has heightened the need for robust security testing to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. Consequently, organizations are investing in advanced API penetration testing tools and practices that can simulate potential attacks and identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The focus on API security is further intensified by the increasing use of APIs in mobile applications, where ensuring secure and efficient API communication is essential for protecting sensitive user data.



The Growth in the API Testing Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the API testing market is driven by several factors, reflecting the broader trends in technology and consumer behavior. The rapid adoption of microservices and cloud-native architectures has expanded the demand for API testing tools that can handle complex, distributed systems. As businesses increasingly rely on APIs to deliver digital services, the need for continuous and automated API testing has surged, driven by the requirements of agile and DevOps practices. Additionally, the rise of API-as-a-Product, where APIs are monetized and offered as standalone products, has necessitated more rigorous testing to ensure these APIs meet quality and performance standards.

The growing focus on customer experience has also spurred demand for API testing, as seamless API interactions are crucial for delivering smooth and reliable digital experiences. Furthermore, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of mobile applications have created new opportunities and challenges in API testing, driving innovation in testing tools and methodologies. Finally, increasing regulatory pressures and the rising threat of cyberattacks have made comprehensive API testing a critical priority for organizations across industries, fueling the market's growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the API Testing Tools / Software segment, which is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.3%. The API Testing Services segment is also set to grow at 19.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $365.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.9% CAGR to reach $953.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as CA Technologies, Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

API Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) Practices Propel Growth in API Testing Market

Surge in Microservices Architecture Expands Addressable Market for API Testing Tools

Accelerating Digital Transformation Initiatives Throws the Spotlight on Robust API Testing Frameworks

Growth in IoT Ecosystem Generates Demand for Scalable and Secure API Testing

Complex API Ecosystems Strengthen the Business Case for Comprehensive API Testing Tools

API Security Concerns Propel Demand for Advanced API Penetration Testing Solutions

Expanding Use of AI and ML in APIs Generates Opportunities for Intelligent API Testing

Rise of Open Banking Initiatives Drives Adoption of API Testing Solutions for Financial APIs

Accelerated Shift to Cloud-Native Architectures Expands Market Opportunities for API Testing

Growing Popularity of RESTful APIs Spurs Growth in REST API Testing Solutions

DevOps Culture Adoption Strengthens Business Case for Continuous API Testing

Adoption of Low-Code/No-Code Development Drives Need for User-Friendly API Testing Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Micro Focus International PLC

Oracle Corporation

Parasoft

QualityLogic Inc.

Runscope, a part of CA Technologies

SmartBear Software, Inc.

Tricentis GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmo0da

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment