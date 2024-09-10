VitalHub Corp. Recognized Among Top Performers in the 2024 TSX30 Ranking

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 TSX30™, the Toronto Stock Exchange's prestigious ranking of the top 30 performing stocks over the past three years. VitalHub has achieved the 26th position on this esteemed list, showcasing a remarkable 136% three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance and a 231% increase in market capitalization.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. "This accolade reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Our initiatives, which have included a number of strategic and complimentary acquisitions, like the planned addition of MedCurrent Corporation, have not only propelled our growth but also strengthened our market position. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our customers and investors place in us."

The TSX30™ program, established in 2019, recognizes TSX-listed companies who have demonstrated excellence in growth, highlights the overall strength of Canada’s diverse and ever-evolving public markets, and the efficacy of this powerful ecosystem in driving growth for issuers, investors, and the overall economy. VitalHub's inclusion in this ranking underscores the success of its focused growth strategy, both organic and through strategic acquisitions. The Company's robust performance is supported by disciplined cash management and a clear vision for the future, aiming to enhance healthcare delivery worldwide.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to driving sustainable growth and continuing to deliver value to our stakeholders," added Matlow. "Looking ahead, we are excited about our future prospects and our ongoing efforts to lead the transformation in healthcare technology."

VitalHub invites shareholders and potential investors to learn more about our strategic direction and operational achievements that have contributed to our TSX30™ ranking. For further details, please visit our website at https://www.vitalhub.com/.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering Health and Human Services providers. Our clients include hospitals, regional health authorities, mental health and addictions services providers for children and adults, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, correctional services, and community and social services providers.

VitalHub’s comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions include:

Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, and Optimization

Patient Flow, Operational Visibility, and Patient Journey Optimization

Workforce Automation & Compliance





The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI” and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes reference to disclosure about the terms of the Transaction, about MedCurrent, including its historical revenue and future recurring revenue, and about potential synergies among existing offerings in the issuer’s patient flow products as well as the potential for the international application of MedCurrent’s product offerings. VitalHub made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of VitalHub and MedCurrent to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of VitalHub and MedCurrent to successfully integrate operations; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. VitalHub assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.