ESG Reporting Software Market to Surge to USD 3.3 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Regulatory Demands and Enhanced Corporate Transparency | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESG Reporting Software Market Size Analysis:

“The ESG Reporting Software Market , valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2023, is expected to expand to USD 3.3 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

The growth is largely attributed to escalating regulatory requirements and the rising demand for companies to showcase their commitment to sustainable practices. ESG reporting software facilitates the efficient collection, analysis, and reporting of ESG data, ensuring compliance with regulations and boosting transparency.

Technological advancements on the supply side are enhancing market dynamics. New features, such as data integration from diverse sources and advanced analytics, are becoming standard. This evolving market is marked by increasing adoption across various sectors, driven by the demand for improved sustainability practices and stakeholder engagement. Companies are increasingly investing in advanced software solutions to streamline and improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting processes. This trend is driven by the need to comply with evolving regulations and meet growing stakeholder expectations.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Diligent

Cortify

Intelex

Wolters Kluwer

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

Brightest Inc.

Nasdaq

Workiva

Salesforce, Inc.

UL Solutions

Others

ESG Reporting Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.8 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 3.3 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.6 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The absence of universally accepted ESG reporting standards and frameworks can lead to inconsistencies and difficulties in software implementation.



• The expense involved in acquiring and integrating ESG reporting software can be significant, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Segment Analysis:

By Offering:

The environmental ESG reporting software segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This segment focuses on gathering and analyzing environmental metrics, including carbon emissions, energy consumption, and waste generation. It simplifies data collection, ensuring accuracy and consistency. Key features include data validation, normalization, and the generation of comprehensive environmental reports that adhere to industry standards and regulatory requirements. The software also enhances stakeholder communication through customizable dashboards and reporting tools, promoting transparency and accountability.

By Vertical:

In 2023, the BFSI sector led the market, contributing over 32% of the revenue. This dominance is driven by stringent regulatory frameworks, such as the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and Basel III, which mandate extensive ESG disclosures. The sector’s focus on investor scrutiny and effective risk management further propels the adoption of ESG reporting software. On the other hand, the government sector is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to increased regulatory pressures and the demand for transparent governance. Government bodies are progressively adopting ESG reporting solutions to streamline data management and reporting processes, thereby enhancing their capacity to monitor and mitigate environmental impacts.

ESG Reporting Software Market Key Segmentation:

By offering

Software Environmental ESG Reporting Software Social ESG Reporting Software Governance ESG Reporting Software

Services Consulting Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government, Public Sector, & Non-Profit

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Retail & Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Other Verticals

Regional Analysis:

North America:

North America is the leading region in the ESG Reporting Software Market, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and stringent regulatory requirements. The U.S. and Canada are prominent markets due to their proactive stance on ESG regulations and a growing focus on corporate sustainability. Major companies in the region, such as Enablon and Sphera, are spearheading innovation with their advanced ESG reporting solutions. Market growth in North America is further driven by increasing adoption across various industries and the presence of well-established financial and regulatory institutions.

Europe:

Europe is experiencing rapid growth in the ESG Reporting Software Market, largely due to rigorous regulatory frameworks and a strong emphasis on sustainability. The European Union’s ambitious climate goals and regulations, such as the EU Taxonomy, are driving the demand for sophisticated ESG reporting tools. Companies like Ecolab and SAP are leading the way in providing advanced ESG reporting solutions in the region. The ongoing need for compliance with environmental and social regulations is expected to sustain market growth in Europe, making it one of the fastest-growing regions for ESG reporting software.

Recent Developments:

June 2024: Enablon launched its new ESG Reporting Suite, featuring enhanced data integration and real-time analytics capabilities designed to streamline ESG reporting processes and improve data accuracy.

July 2024: SAP introduced an updated version of its Sustainability Performance Management software, incorporating advanced ESG reporting features and expanded integration with global regulatory frameworks.

August 2024: Sphera released its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting Platform, offering new functionalities for data visualization and stakeholder communication.

Key Takeaways:

The ESG Reporting Software Market is growing rapidly due to increased regulatory pressures and a heightened focus on corporate sustainability.

The environmental ESG reporting software segment is the largest and fastest-growing, driven by the need for accurate environmental metrics and compliance.

North America leads the market due to advanced technology infrastructure and stringent regulations, while Europe is experiencing significant growth due to robust sustainability regulations.

Recent product launches highlight ongoing advancements in ESG reporting technology, aimed at enhancing data integration, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

